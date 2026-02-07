They do this because they understand that Ukraine will not recognize it: Zelenskyy on Russia's demands to recognize Crimea as Russian

Russia is sending signals to the US regarding the recognition of Crimea as Russian, because it understands that Ukraine will not do so. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian media report, according to UNN.

I believe that most likely Russia is sending a signal to America - recognize Crimea. Understanding that Ukraine will not recognize it. And understanding that Ukraine has influence in the European segment

He added that Ukraine will not support agreements that contradict the Constitution of Ukraine or Ukrainian legislation.

Even if it's about compromises, they must still be fair. Yes, probably some things in the relations between the US and Russia do not concern us. But if they somehow affect our national interests, the Ukrainian people, our territories - then we would like to see this, so that there are no problems later, and this certainly should not happen contrary to the interests of Ukrainians