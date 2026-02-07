They do this because they understand that Ukraine will not recognize it: Zelenskyy on Russia's demands to recognize Crimea as Russian

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
10:29 AM • 2570 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 4592 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 12761 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 26674 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 40928 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 35707 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 29691 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 39010 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 15649 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 38213 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2.1m/s
87%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia rejects US proposal for control over Zaporizhzhia NPP - ReutersFebruary 7, 02:22 AM • 5532 views
Ukraine under combined enemy attack: explosions in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and BurshtynFebruary 7, 04:07 AM • 13122 views
ISW: Kremlin insists on Ukraine's full diplomatic and military capitulationFebruary 7, 04:30 AM • 22123 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhoto07:00 AM • 14784 views
Due to Russia's night attack, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation capacity - Ukrenergo08:31 AM • 8886 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhoto07:00 AM • 14860 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 39010 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 36114 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 38213 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 48916 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Denys Shmyhal
Ihor Garbaruk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 11758 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 25860 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 28313 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 37311 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 40384 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Kh-101
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

They do this because they understand that Ukraine will not recognize it: Zelenskyy on Russia's demands to recognize Crimea as Russian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia is sending signals to the United States regarding the recognition of Crimea as Russian. Ukraine will not support agreements that contradict the Constitution.

They do this because they understand that Ukraine will not recognize it: Zelenskyy on Russia's demands to recognize Crimea as Russian

Russia is sending signals to the US regarding the recognition of Crimea as Russian, because it understands that Ukraine will not do so. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian media report, according to UNN.

Details

I believe that most likely Russia is sending a signal to America - recognize Crimea. Understanding that Ukraine will not recognize it. And understanding that Ukraine has influence in the European segment

- Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine will not support agreements that contradict the Constitution of Ukraine or Ukrainian legislation.

Even if it's about compromises, they must still be fair. Yes, probably some things in the relations between the US and Russia do not concern us. But if they somehow affect our national interests, the Ukrainian people, our territories - then we would like to see this, so that there are no problems later, and this certainly should not happen contrary to the interests of Ukrainians

- Zelenskyy added.

Recall

The Kremlin continues to reject any substantial security guarantees that would protect Ukraine from complete diplomatic or military capitulation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine