There will be new support packages for our defense: Zelenskyy announced a series of meetings at international security events

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
05:38 PM • 3106 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 8666 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 10070 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 10454 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 14657 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 19504 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 14554 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 21732 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 17070 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 27022 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2m/s
62%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Concealed millions of hryvnias in income from a Polish company: KMDA official served with notice of suspicionPhotoFebruary 10, 09:18 AM • 4196 views
Enemy attacks caused new power outages in three regions, there are emergency blackouts - energy officialsFebruary 10, 10:38 AM • 6152 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 18216 views
The situation in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions is critical: Zelenskyy held a selector meeting on energy on February 10PhotoFebruary 10, 12:28 PM • 5230 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 13040 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 13164 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 21732 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 18346 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 37396 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 45273 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Timur Mindich
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Milan
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 19357 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 21090 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 20954 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 46942 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 48808 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
WhatsApp
Unmanned aerial vehicle

There will be new support packages for our defense: Zelenskyy announced a series of meetings at international security events

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

President Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's participation in two important international security events this week, including the Munich Security Conference. New support packages for Ukraine's defense are expected.

There will be new support packages for our defense: Zelenskyy announced a series of meetings at international security events

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that this week Ukraine will participate in two important international security events, including the Munich Security Conference, as well as a meeting in the format of defense ministers, where new support packages for Ukraine's defense are expected. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

We are preparing for two systemic security events that will take place this week. The first is the format of defense ministers of states that are with Ukraine. There will be new support packages for our defense. The second format is the Munich Security Conference. Ukraine will participate in its work, it is important that Ukraine's signals are heard by Europe, heard by America, by all our partners. I am sure that will be the case.

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs more joint activity for security, more joint production, more modern developments, and, of course, more coordination.

If Europeans are separate, many in the world play against Europe. All of us in Europe need unity. That is what we are working on.

- added the President.

Recall

The EU is preparing for an incredibly busy diplomatic week: on Wednesday, a meeting of defense chiefs will take place, on Thursday, European leaders will hold an economic summit, and on Friday, the Munich Security Conference will begin, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
European Union
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine