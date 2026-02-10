There will be new support packages for our defense: Zelenskyy announced a series of meetings at international security events

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that this week Ukraine will participate in two important international security events, including the Munich Security Conference, as well as a meeting in the format of defense ministers, where new support packages for Ukraine's defense are expected. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

We are preparing for two systemic security events that will take place this week. The first is the format of defense ministers of states that are with Ukraine. There will be new support packages for our defense. The second format is the Munich Security Conference. Ukraine will participate in its work, it is important that Ukraine's signals are heard by Europe, heard by America, by all our partners. I am sure that will be the case. - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs more joint activity for security, more joint production, more modern developments, and, of course, more coordination.

If Europeans are separate, many in the world play against Europe. All of us in Europe need unity. That is what we are working on. - added the President.

The EU is preparing for an incredibly busy diplomatic week: on Wednesday, a meeting of defense chiefs will take place, on Thursday, European leaders will hold an economic summit, and on Friday, the Munich Security Conference will begin, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected.