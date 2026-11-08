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There were 127 combat engagements at the front over the past day — the General Staff named the hottest areas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Russian forces carried out 57 airstrikes, dropped 166 guided aerial bombs, and deployed 5,888 kamikaze drones. The fiercest fighting continued in the Pokrovsk area.

There were 127 combat engagements at the front over the past day — the General Staff named the hottest areas

Over the course of November 8, there were 127 combat engagements on the front. UNN reports this, citing a summary from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 57 air strikes and dropped 166 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it deployed 5,888 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 16,252 shellings of populated areas and our troops’ positions

— the summary states.

Situation in the various areas

During the day, in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units six times in the areas of Radkivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Zakharivka, and Okhrimivka.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of Lyman.

Our defenders successfully stopped one enemy assault in the Kramatorsk direction in the area of Popasna.

Group control of drones has allowed the delivery of supplies to the front to be doubled, says the Ministry of Defense06.11.26, 13:16 • 3020 views

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, and Mykolaipillia.

A total of 11 combat engagements took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Vilne, Novofedorivka, and Serhiivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 46 occupiers were eliminated here today and 17 were wounded; eight vehicles, one artillery system, one multiple rocket launcher, 15 units of special equipment, seven unmanned aerial vehicle control posts, four ammunition depots, and 30 enemy shelters were destroyed. Eight vehicles, seven artillery systems, eight units of special equipment, 11 unmanned aerial vehicle control posts, and 139 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 234 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed

— the military reported.

Five enemy assaults were repelled in the Huliaipole direction in the areas of the settlements of Uspikhne and Ternuvate.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi, Kupiansk, Sloviansk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv, and Dnipro directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

"There have been no significant changes in the situation in the other directions," the General Staff added.

Previously

In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 troops killed and seriously wounded.

2027 could be the last year of the war - Kovalenko08.11.26, 04:20 • 9784 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka