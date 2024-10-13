There have been 80 combat engagements in the frontline: most attacks in the Kurakhove sector
Kyiv
There were 80 combat engagements in various frontline areas. Ukrainian defenders are repelling the occupants' attacks in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk and other areas.
Since the beginning of the current day, October 13, 80 combat engagements have taken place at the front . [The situation on the front line remains tense. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy attacks near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve, Kopanky and Lozova, one of these engagements has already ended.
In the Liman sector, the invading army carried out ten attacks near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Terny and Torske during the day. Five of the attacks are over by now, and five are ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Chasovyi Yar.
In the Toretsk sector, two hostile attacks took place near Shcherbynivka.
In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 15 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Promin and Selydove. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 13 enemy attacks, two combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts near Selydove, where 12 battles have taken place so far.
In the Kurakhivka sector, the occupants conducted 19 attacks near Kreminna Balka, Izmailivka, Novoselydivka, Kurakhivka, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Currently, there are three fighting incidents in the areas of Novoselydivka and Kreminna Balka. In addition, the enemy dropped bombs on Kurakhove and Illinka.
In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian troops are repelling a Russian offensive near Zolota Niva. The battle is currently ongoing.
In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants twice tried to push our units from their positions. A firefight continues near Robotyne.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, our troops repelled four enemy attacks, and another one is underway.
Recall
The DeepState portal said that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had regained their position near Novohrodivka in Donetsk region.