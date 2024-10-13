ATES agent destroys Russian BRDM near Novokaterinivka, Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
An agent of the “ATESH” movement from among the Russian military conducted a successful sabotage, destroying an armored reconnaissance and surveillance vehicle (BRV) near Novokaterinovka in Donetsk region
Details
"An agent of the ATES movement from among the Russian military conducted a successful sabotage, destroying an armored reconnaissance and patrol vehicle of the Russian Armed Forces in the Donetsk sector. Near Novokaterynivka, the agent managed to set fire to the vehicle, which was performing reconnaissance and patrol missions. As a result, the BRDM, which plays a key role in the mobility and protection of reconnaissance units, was completely destroyed," ATES reported.
The movement said that such actions are becoming more frequent in the ranks of the Russian army because most of the military realize that their role in this war is reduced to being cannon fodder.
Recall
On the territory of an abandoned refractory plant in Panteleymonivka, Donetsk region, guerrillas of the Atesh movement discovered a large ammunition depot.