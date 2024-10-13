Zelensky: Enemy dropped almost a thousand guided bombs on Ukraine this week
Kyiv • UNN
In one week, Russia attacked Ukraine with 900 bombs, 40 missiles, and 400 drones. Zelenskyy called on partners to provide the necessary number of air defense systems and timely defense assistance.
This week, the Russians dropped about 900 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
The President of Ukraine added that, in addition to bombs, the enemy army used more than 40 missiles and 400 attack drones of various types against our country during this period.
"No nation should face such challenges alone. Our partners have the opportunity to provide the necessary quantity and quality of air defense systems, to make decisions to ensure our long-range capability, to ensure timely delivery of defense assistance to our soldiers. We must not lose time - we must give the necessary signal of determination," Zelensky wrote.
Recall
Last night, Ukraine was attacked by 68 enemy drones.