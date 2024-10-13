There are 2 Russian missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to eight “Kalibr” missiles
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Navy reports 2 Russian ships in the Black Sea, capable of carrying up to 8 Kalibr cruise missiles. There is also 1 ship with 4 Kalibrs in the Mediterranean Sea.
As of the morning of Friday, October 13, the Russian army is holding two ships in the Black Sea that are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
In the Black Sea, there are 2 enemy ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 8 missiles. There are no hostile ships in the Sea of Azov,
Details
It is also reported that there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which 1 is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles.
Within 24 hours, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed in the interests of Russia:
- 6 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 2 continued to the Bosphorus;
- 0 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, of which 0 were sailing from the Bosphorus.
