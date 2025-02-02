There are 2 enemy warships in the Black Sea, one of which is a Kalibr carrier

There is one Russian Kalibr carrier in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 missiles, while there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, UNN reports.



There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, of which 1 carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles, while there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that there are 6 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 2 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.

Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:

6 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 2 continued to the Bosphorus;

4 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, 1 of them from the Bosphorus.

Recall

Russia maintains Kalibr carriers in the Mediterranean, although they have not been used for years. The ships are on standby after losing access to the Tartus base.