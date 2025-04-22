$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 3100 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 10055 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

01:40 PM • 50816 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 69151 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 91145 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 148958 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 117205 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 225665 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 117724 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85007 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

The White House has confirmed that Witkoff will meet with Putin again this week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

The United States continues to insist on ending the war in Ukraine. Trump is disappointed in both sides of the conflict and wants to stop the killings, as stated in the White House.

The White House has confirmed that Witkoff will meet with Putin again this week

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Russia this week to continue talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House announced this on Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to insist on ending the war in Ukraine, UNN reports citing CNN.

Details

Last week, Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested they may soon abandon efforts to mediate an end to the war if Moscow and Kyiv resist their efforts.

But White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said on Tuesday that negotiations are "hopefully moving in the right direction" and declined to say what a "withdrawal" from peace efforts might look like.

"I think it would be unwise of me to broadcast that from this podium," she said during a White House briefing. "Ultimately, that decision is for the president to make, but he has made it clear that he wants to see peace."

She said Trump was "frustrated" with both Russia and Ukraine as fighting continues.

"He wants this war to end, and he wants to stop the killings on both sides of this war, and he has been clear about that for a long time," she said.

Rubio is not going to London for negotiations on the war in Ukraine: who will represent the USA22.04.2025, 20:37 • 5696 views

Add

Earlier, Russian dictator's aide Yuriy Ushakov said that U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff plans to come to Moscow this week. 

Recall

On Wednesday in London, the US will offer to officially recognize the annexed Crimea as Russian and freeze the front line as part of a peace agreement. According to The Washington Post, Russia will receive the lifting of sanctions in exchange for a ceasefire, and Ukraine will receive security guarantees and restoration.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
The Washington Post
White House
Donald Trump
Ukraine
London
