U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Russia this week to continue talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House announced this on Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to insist on ending the war in Ukraine, UNN reports citing CNN.

Details

Last week, Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested they may soon abandon efforts to mediate an end to the war if Moscow and Kyiv resist their efforts.

But White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said on Tuesday that negotiations are "hopefully moving in the right direction" and declined to say what a "withdrawal" from peace efforts might look like.

"I think it would be unwise of me to broadcast that from this podium," she said during a White House briefing. "Ultimately, that decision is for the president to make, but he has made it clear that he wants to see peace."

She said Trump was "frustrated" with both Russia and Ukraine as fighting continues.

"He wants this war to end, and he wants to stop the killings on both sides of this war, and he has been clear about that for a long time," she said.

Rubio is not going to London for negotiations on the war in Ukraine: who will represent the USA

Add

Earlier, Russian dictator's aide Yuriy Ushakov said that U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff plans to come to Moscow this week.

Recall

On Wednesday in London, the US will offer to officially recognize the annexed Crimea as Russian and freeze the front line as part of a peace agreement. According to The Washington Post, Russia will receive the lifting of sanctions in exchange for a ceasefire, and Ukraine will receive security guarantees and restoration.