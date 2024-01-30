The website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy was cyberattacked

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine reported a cyberattack on the agency's website, which resulted in damage, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Agrarian Policy's statement.

We are sorry to inform you that the official website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine has been subjected to a cyberattack, which has damaged the site. It will take us some time to restore the site's operation - the Ministry of Agrarian Policy said in a message on Telegram.

As UNN reported, various Ukrainian government agencies have been cyberattacked over the past few days. On Sunday, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War was subjected to a DDoS attack that temporarily restricted access to some functions.

On January 25, Naftogaz of Ukraine reported a large-scale cyberattack on one of its data centers, which led to the shutdown of its websites and call center.

Also, Ukrposhta and Ukrtransbezpeka reported serious technical failures in their IT systems, affecting access to the Shlyakh system, among others.