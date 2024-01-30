The website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy was cyberattacked

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102157 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128958 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130040 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171523 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169401 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275743 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177856 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167015 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148721 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244415 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Actual
The website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy was cyberattacked

The website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy was cyberattacked

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21613 views

On Tuesday, the website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine was damaged as a result of a cyberattack.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine reported a cyberattack on the agency's website, which resulted in damage, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Agrarian Policy's statement. 

We are sorry to inform you that the official website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine has been subjected to a cyberattack, which has damaged the site. It will take us some time to restore the site's operation

-  the Ministry of Agrarian Policy said in a message on Telegram.

As UNN reported, various Ukrainian government agencies have been cyberattacked over the past few days. On Sunday, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War was subjected to a DDoS attack that temporarily restricted access to some functions. 

On January 25, Naftogaz of Ukraine reported a large-scale cyberattack on one of its data centers, which led to the shutdown of its websites and call center.

Also, Ukrposhta and Ukrtransbezpeka reported serious technical failures in their IT systems, affecting access to the Shlyakh system, among others.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
naftogazNaftogaz
ukrposhtaUkrposhta
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising