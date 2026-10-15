The water disappeared after shelling or a blackout: how to find a safe source and properly store supplies

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Due to shelling, accidents, or power outages, Ukrainians may suddenly be left without water. In such situations, it is important not only to find an alternative source but also to make sure that the water does not pose a health risk. UNN explains where to get water during outages, how to determine that it cannot be used, and how to keep supplies clean at home.

Details

According to information from the Center for Public Health, water in a building may suddenly disappear as a result of a blackout, shelling, or damage to the water supply network.

People often act hastily in such situations: they collect the last water from the tap, use unverified sources, or grab the first container they find. However, the initial decisions determine whether the water will be safe for you and your family. After water supply systems are damaged, water may be contaminated with microorganisms or hazardous chemical substances. Most such contaminants cannot be detected by appearance, smell, or taste – the post says.

Why water may be dangerous after accidents

During an accident, damage to the water supply network may allow groundwater, surface water, or wastewater to enter the system. As a result, the water may contain dangerous microorganisms capable of causing infectious diseases. At the same time, its appearance does not always indicate its actual quality.

Therefore, after accidents or prolonged outages, one should not automatically consider tap water safe to drink. First, check announcements from local authorities, the water utility, or the regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention; they can provide information about the cause of the disruption, the operation of water distribution points, and the rules for using the water supply system after its operation is restored. If the safety of the water has not been confirmed, it is better to use bottled water or water from official delivery points for drinking and cooking.

What water must not be used even after boiling

You cannot rely solely on the water’s clarity. If it has an unusual color, foreign impurities, smells of gasoline, solvents, paint, or sewage, is covered with a rainbow-colored film, or forms persistent foam, it should not be used.

It is especially important not to try to make such water safe by boiling it, because boiling helps destroy most disease-causing microorganisms but does not remove chemical contaminants, petroleum products, heavy metals, or nitrates. Moreover, as water evaporates, the concentration of nitrates may increase. If chemical contamination is suspected, you must find another source of water and report the situation to local government authorities or emergency services.

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How to purify water if there is no other source

If there is no safe alternative and the water shows no signs of chemical contamination, it must be boiled: bring it to a vigorous boil and leave it to cool naturally. At the same time, do not rely solely on a household filter. It may improve the water’s taste and clarity but does not guarantee the removal of all bacteria and viruses, so filtration does not replace boiling when disinfection is necessary.

It is also important to remember that boiling does not make water safe if dangerous chemical contaminants are suspected. In that case, another source must be chosen.

How to store water at home so that it does not spoil

Even if water was collected from a safe source, its quality may deteriorate due to improper storage. That is why, before filling containers, you should wash your hands with soap, and use clean glass or food-grade plastic containers for supplies.

Containers marked HDPE 2 or PP 5 are suitable for storage - the corresponding numbers should be indicated on the bottom. Containers holding drinking water and utility water should be labeled so their purposes are not confused. Filled containers should be tightly closed and kept in a cool, shaded place. Do not add fresh water to leftover old water without first washing the container. These simple measures help reduce the risk of recontaminating the supplies.

How much water should you have in case of a prolonged outage

As soon as access to safe water is restored, you should prepare a household supply sufficient for at least 72 hours. The recommended minimum of drinking water is three liters per person per day. However, when planning your supplies, you need to take into account the needs of all family members. In particular, children, pregnant women, older people, and people with chronic illnesses require special attention. It is also important to think about neighbors who may find it difficult to get to a distribution point on their own or carry water home. If possible, you should help older people living alone, people with disabilities, and families with small children. The main thing is not to use water from unverified sources and to follow official announcements, as well as to store supplies properly. Advance preparation will help reduce the risk of infectious diseases and poisoning if the water supply suddenly stops.