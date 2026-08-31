The Verkhovna Rada is considering voting "via an app" in a shelter during alerts

Due to the constant air raid alerts in the capital, the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada is working on measures to ensure the uninterrupted operation of parliament. In particular, there is an idea of voting via an app, but no final decision has yet been made, UNN writes.

Due to the constant air raid alerts, the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is taking all necessary measures to ensure the uninterrupted operation of Parliament in the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (5 Mykhaila Hrushevskoho Street) - the Verkhovna Rada press service reported.

A UNN source said that, for now, at the "idea stage," there is a proposal that "there should apparently be voting via an app, but with physical presence in the shelter at 5 Hrushevskoho Street."

And again, no decision has been made. The issue will be discussed today at the Conciliation Council - the source added.

People's Deputy Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk reported the day before that an increasing number of people's deputies had begun talking about the need to move parliament's work to a shelter so as not to depend on air raid alerts.

Indeed, sessions have been interrupted many times while important issues were being considered precisely because of air raid alerts. As a result, the pace of approving bills, including those related to European integration, has fallen severalfold. The next plenary week will be intense: we have to consider a number of bills that will not only bring us closer to European integration but also help replenish our budget with funds from our partners. With such a number and duration of air raid alerts, the mission is almost impossible - the MP noted.

We remind you

At night, Russia launched one missile and 121 drones at Ukraine, 96 of which were shot down or suppressed; the missile did not reach its target.