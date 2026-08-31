$44.550.0151.880.02
ukenru
Exclusive
12:59 PM • 1792 views
The Verkhovna Rada is considering voting "via an app" in a shelter during alerts
12:48 PM • 5024 views
The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular rituals
11:20 AM • 8908 views
Tim Cook is stepping down as Apple CEO: what has changed over 15 years and who will replace himPhoto
10:22 AM • 14850 views
In the Kyiv region, fires at warehouses are being extinguished after Russia's morning strike — the State Emergency Service showed what is happening at the scenePhoto
09:37 AM • 14137 views
In Kyiv, schools will begin the academic year in a blended format amid prolonged air raid alerts
09:28 AM • 15294 views
After the floods in Nepal, 56 missing Ukrainians are still being searched for - MFA
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 20477 views
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 21311 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
August 31, 07:00 AM • 12486 views
Goldman Sachs heightens warning over diesel fuel amid wars
August 31, 04:31 AM • 16637 views
The death toll from the disaster in the Himalayas is approaching 800, with more than 3,000 people missing
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+30°
2m/s
42%
748mm
Popular news
Flash flood in the Grand Canyon – at least 15 people missingAugust 31, 03:33 AM • 12785 views
South Korea plans to become the first country in the world to provide AI to all citizens free of charge August 31, 03:48 AM • 11473 views
What is celebrated on August 31 in Ukraine and around the world August 31, 04:00 AM • 14755 views
Iran said it had struck U.S. bases in Jordan and the UAE in response to the U.S. attackAugust 31, 04:59 AM • 10701 views
Rehabilitation and support for a child in the first years of life: what services can be received free of chargePhoto12:27 PM • 4732 views
Publications
The New Moon in September: when the new moon will occur, omens and popular rituals12:48 PM • 5006 views
Rehabilitation and support for a child in the first years of life: what services can be received free of chargePhoto12:27 PM • 5884 views
Five people complained to the Ministry of Health about the private Odrex clinic
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 20472 views
Economic Security Bureau was unable to explain why it considers aircraft leasing a royalty and hid behind the secrecy of the investigation
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 21309 views
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 121269 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Tim Cook
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kyiv Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in NashvilleAugust 31, 12:06 AM • 22356 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhotoAugust 30, 10:06 PM • 22554 views
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhotoAugust 30, 12:05 AM • 45831 views
Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie PulitzerAugust 29, 10:05 PM • 44974 views
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 62708 views
Actual
Social network
Fox News
The Diplomat
S-400 missile system
Kh-101

The Verkhovna Rada is considering voting "via an app" in a shelter during alerts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1798 views

The Rada staff is looking for a way to ensure the uninterrupted operation of Parliament during alerts. The idea of voting via an app has not yet been approved.

The Verkhovna Rada is considering voting "via an app" in a shelter during alerts

Due to the constant air raid alerts in the capital, the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada is working on measures to ensure the uninterrupted operation of parliament. In particular, there is an idea of voting via an app, but no final decision has yet been made, UNN writes. 

Due to the constant air raid alerts, the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is taking all necessary measures to ensure the uninterrupted operation of Parliament in the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (5 Mykhaila Hrushevskoho Street) 

- the Verkhovna Rada press service reported. 

A UNN source said that, for now, at the "idea stage," there is a proposal that "there should apparently be voting via an app, but with physical presence in the shelter at 5 Hrushevskoho Street." 

And again, no decision has been made. The issue will be discussed today at the Conciliation Council 

- the source added.

People's Deputy Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk reported the day before that an increasing number of people's deputies had begun talking about the need to move parliament's work to a shelter so as not to depend on air raid alerts. 

Indeed, sessions have been interrupted many times while important issues were being considered precisely because of air raid alerts. As a result, the pace of approving bills, including those related to European integration, has fallen severalfold. The next plenary week will be intense: we have to consider a number of bills that will not only bring us closer to European integration but also help replenish our budget with funds from our partners. With such a number and duration of air raid alerts, the mission is almost impossible 

- the MP noted. 

We remind you 

At night, Russia launched one missile and 121 drones at Ukraine, 96 of which were shot down or suppressed; the missile did not reach its target. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Laws
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Olga Vasilevska-Smagliuk
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine