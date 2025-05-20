The Verkhovna Rada is considering a draft resolution on recognizing North Korea as an aggressor state

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation is considering a draft resolution on the appeal of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to international political organizations regarding the recognition of North Korea as an aggressor state. The draft of the relevant resolution under number 13301, registered in the Verkhovna Rada on May 19, - writes UNN with reference to the website of the Ukrainian Parliament.

The initiators of the Project propose to immediately send the text of the appeal to the United Nations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Parliamentary Assembly of NATO, the Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE, the Parliamentary Assembly of GUAM.

The authors of the Verkhovna Rada's appeal on the recognition of North Korea as an aggressor state justify its necessity by confirmed facts of this country's participation in Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, cited in the report of the Analytical Center of the South Korean Institute for Defense Analysis (KIDA) and a separate analysis by the Open Source Center (OSC) and Reuters.

According to these documents, North Korea supplied Russia with about 21,000 containers with weapons and ammunition by sea, including 122-mm and 152-mm artillery shells, Bulsae-4 anti-tank missiles, short-range ballistic missiles KN-23 and RPGs.

North Korea has transferred at least 4 million artillery shells to Russia in the last 20 months, which are actively used in the war against Ukraine, according to a Reuters investigation in cooperation with the British analytical center OSC - the deputies note in the Explanatory Note to the Draft Appeal of the Verkhovna Rada.

In the draft appeal, deputies also recall the facts of direct participation of DPRK military personnel in the invasion of Ukraine.

As of today, information about the participation of DPRK military personnel on the side of Russia has already been confirmed. The presence of North Korean military personnel is evidenced by prisoners captured by Ukrainian soldiers. This participation was confirmed by Putin himself, thanking Pyongyang for its support. Also, the DPRK authorities confirmed that they sent their troops to Russia to help fight against Ukraine, according to the strategic partnership agreement - says in the Explanatory Note to the Draft Appeal of the Verkhovna Rada.

The initiators of the international recognition of North Korea as an aggressor state also cite the reasons why the leadership of this country unscrupulously earns from the bloody aggression against Ukraine.

The assessment of income from the deployment of DPRK troops is based on reports that the Russian authorities pay 11,000 North Korean soldiers who were sent to Russia a monthly salary of about $2,000, along with a one-time bonus. It is noted that Pyongyang is believed to withhold part of these payments before passing the rest on to its troops - write Ukrainian People's Deputies.

In addition to the facts confirming the DPRK's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine, People's Deputies substantiate their proposal with the norms of international law.

According to paragraph (g) of Article 3 of UN General Assembly Resolution No. 3314 (1974), aggression is also recognized as "sending by a state or on its behalf armed groups or mercenaries" if their actions are equivalent to the use of armed force. This is exactly what we are observing. The presence of North Korean military personnel in the combat zone - with the knowledge and assistance of the DPRK government - is a direct violation of international law. This is more than political support. This is aggression - the authors of the draft law insist.

In addition to the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, five more parliamentary committees are participating in the discussion of the Draft Resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the Recognition of North Korea as an Aggressor State.

The leader of the DPRK stated that his country's participation in the war is an expression of the sovereign right to support the "fraternal people".

North Korea has sent about 15,000 labor migrants to Russia due to Russia's losses in the war and the decline in the birth rate.

