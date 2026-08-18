The Verkhovna Rada interrupted its session due to an air raid alert in Kyiv, as announced during the plenary session by Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, UNN reports.

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"Dear colleagues, an air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv. I ask everyone to proceed to safe locations in accordance with the shelter plan," Stefanchuk said.

According to him, the session will continue after the air raid alert ends.

Before that, two new MPs from the "Servant of the People" party were sworn in at the Verkhovna Rada.

Two new MPs from Servant of the People have appeared in the Verkhovna Rada — who they are and what they did before

The parliament is also expecting submissions from the President regarding nominees for the posts of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Candidates for the positions of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs will meet with parliamentary factions; voting is tomorrow – MP