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Candidates for the positions of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs will meet with parliamentary factions; voting is tomorrow – MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1420 views

Today, the candidates for the positions of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs will meet with parliamentary factions, and tomorrow there will be a vote. The nominations of Yevhen Khmara and Andrii Sybiha will be submitted today.

Candidates for the positions of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs will meet with parliamentary factions; voting is tomorrow – MP

The candidates for the posts of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs, nominated by the President, are expected to meet with parliamentary factions today; their nominations are also expected today, with voting in the Verkhovna Rada tomorrow, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on social media on Tuesday, reports UNN.

At the Conciliation Board meeting, it was just announced that the candidates will meet with the factions today, with voting on the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tomorrow. As I wrote, the nominations of Khmara and Sybiha will be submitted today

- Zheleznyak wrote.

The Verkhovna Rada expects the President to submit nominations for the defense and foreign ministers, possibly even today, says MP18.08.26, 11:44 • 8172 views

"According to reports from sources, Yevhen Khmara will go to the vote no longer as a military serviceman. Accordingly, there will be no need to amend the law for him," Zheleznyak added.

Context

On July 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had decided to dismiss Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense. Former acting head of the SBU Yevhenii Khmara was appointed as his temporary replacement.

Subsequently, protests took place in many Ukrainian cities over Fedorov's dismissal. Activists demanded not only that he be returned to the Ministry of Defense, but also that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine be replaced.

Later, Oleksandr Syrskyi announced his resignation as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Mykhailo Drapatyi became the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Following the resignation of Yuliia Svyrydenko's government, Andrii Sybiha, a minister in the previous government, became acting head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Julia Shramko

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine