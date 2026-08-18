The Verkhovna Rada expects the President to submit nominations for the defense and foreign ministers, possibly even today, says MP

The Verkhovna Rada expects the President to submit candidates for the posts of ministers of defense and foreign affairs in the near future, "possibly even today," Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on social media on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Our sources report that Khmara's candidacy for the post of Defense Minister (and Sibiga for Foreign Minister) may still be submitted in the near future. Possibly even today," Zheleznyak wrote.

At the same time, he noted: "They may not submit them either."

"Zelenskyy's submission of Khmara and Sibiga is expected today. The vote is planned for tomorrow," MP Oleksii Honcharenko added on social media.

Context

On July 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had decided to dismiss Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense. Former acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine Yevhenii Khmara was appointed as acting head in his place.

Later, protests took place in many Ukrainian cities over Fedorov's dismissal. Activists demanded not only that he be returned to the Ministry of Defense, but also that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine be replaced.

Later, Oleksandr Syrskyi announced his resignation as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Mykhailo Drapatyi became the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Andrii Sybiha, the minister in the previous government, became acting head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the resignation of Yuliia Svyrydenko's government.