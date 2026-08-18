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Two new MPs from Servant of the People have appeared in the Verkhovna Rada — who they are and what they did before

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2302 views

Bohdan Morklianyk and Viktoriia Reznikova have become members of parliament, replacing Denys Maslov and Vitalii Bezghin. Both previously ran unsuccessfully for the Servant of the People party.

Two new MPs from Servant of the People have appeared in the Verkhovna Rada — who they are and what they did before

Two new Members of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction have appeared in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. This was reported by Oleksii Honcharenko, an MP from the European Solidarity faction, according to UNN.

Details

These MPs are Bohdan Morklianyk and Viktoriia Reznikova. According to the Chesno analytical movement, from 2008 to 2014, Morklianyk worked as vice-rector for research, teaching, and social development at Lviv Polytechnic National University.

He was also a professor at the Department of Strength of Materials and Structural Mechanics at Lviv Polytechnic National University, and later worked as an adviser to First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Stepan Kubiv, director of the state organization "Ukrainian National Office for Intellectual Property and Innovation," and deputy head of the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Higher Education.

In 2019, he unsuccessfully ran for the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation from the Servant of the People party, and in 2022 he was mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This year, he replaced Denys Maslov in parliament, who was appointed Minister of Justice of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, according to the same Chesno movement, Reznikova worked as a lecturer at the Khmelnytskyi Institute of Social Technologies of the Open International University of Human Development "Ukraine" from 2005 to 2011.

From 2011 to 2019, she worked as an associate professor and professor at the Department of Commercial Law of the Faculty of Law of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. From 2012 to 2017, she was a member of the Academic Advisory Council under the Higher Commercial Court of Ukraine.

From 2019 to 2024, she worked as head of the Department of Commercial Law of the Faculty of Law of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Also in 2019, she unsuccessfully ran for the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation from the Servant of the People party.

This year, she replaced Vitalii Bezghin in parliament, who was appointed head of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine.

We remind you

Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that the President's submissions for the appointment of ministers are still absent from the Verkhovna Rada.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Politics
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada