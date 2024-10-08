The Verkhovna Rada approved the law on the basic principles of state climate policy

On Tuesday, October 8, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved the draft law #11310 on the basic principles of state climate policy. This was stated by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

The Rada approved as a whole #11310 the law on the basic principles of state climate policy. “FOR” - 284 - The MP writes.

He also emphasized that this law is part of the fulfillment of the lighthouse on the Ukraine Facility Plan.

Ukraine has completed the implementation of two Ukraine Facility indicators in the areas of energy and human capital

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine said that the draft law “On the Basic Principles of State Climate Policy” will help with the transition from strategy to action in building the architecture of climate governance, adaptation to climate change, the use of climate financial instruments, and post-war recovery of Ukraine.

The adoption of of the draft law will also help:

strategic planning and implementation of the state climate policy goals;

integrating climate issues into other areas of public policy, i.e., ensuring cross-sectoralism;

fulfillment of Ukraine's European integration and international commitments in the field of climate change;

synchronization of national legislation with EU law.

Ukraine has presented a draft National Energy and Climate Plan that synchronizes national energy and climate commitments with the European Green Deal.