The vast majority of Ukrainians support equal rights for LGBT people - KIIS

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainians surveyed believe that LGBT people should have the same rights as other citizens of Ukraine. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), UNN reports .

Details

Analysts explain that the figures for 2024 have not changed significantly compared to the previous 2023 and 2024.

The number of respondents who have a positive attitude toward LGBT people has slightly decreased due to an increase in the share of those who are neutral. Similarly, the share of those who have negative attitudes toward LGBT people has decreased, and the number of those who are undecided has increased.

KyivPride recommends that minors not march - Sharygina

Nevertheless, in Ukraine , the number of citizens who believe that LGBT people should have the same rights as other citizens of Ukraine is steadily increasing: in 2024, the number of such people was already 70.4%, which is 3.1% more than in 2023 and 6.7% more than in 2022.

Addendum

As for the rights of same-sex couples, the introduction of registered civil partnerships for , is supported by 28.7% of respondents , 25.6% are indifferent to it, and 35.7% are negative.

Thus, most Ukrainians have no objections to this

As in previous years, the vast majority of respondents (68.3%) have a positive attitude towards the participation of LGBT people in the defense of our country against Russian aggression, while the share of those who have a negative attitude has decreased to 7.1%.

Traditionally for surveys on LGBTQ issues, women and young people demonstrated a more positive attitude. In particular, with regard to the introduction of civil partnerships for same-sex couples, the share of positive responses (32.3%) among women is almost equal to the number of negative responses (32.4%). Among young people aged 18-29, the level of support for civil partnership (37.3%) is already significantly higher than the negative attitude (24.9%), and similar results were obtained for people aged 30-39: 37.5% vs. 33.2%, respectively - KIIS summarized.

For reference

The survey was conducted between May 26 and June 1, 2024. A total of 2011 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine were interviewed by telephone based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers.

The survey was conducted with adults (aged 18 and older) citizens of Ukraine who, at the time of the survey, resided in the territory of Ukraine controlled by the government of Ukraine.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 2.4% for indicators close to 50%, 2.1% for indicators close to 25%, 1.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.1% for indicators close to 5%. In the conditions of war, in addition to this formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added. (...) In general, we believe that the results obtained still retain high representativeness and allow us to analyze public sentiment quite reliably - KIIS summarized.

Recall

On Sunday, June 16, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion , Kyiv hosted the Equality March (KyivPride).