KyivPride recommends that minors not march - Sharygina

This year's KyivPride march, which will take place on June 16 in the capital, was recommended not to be attended by minors. KyivPride organizers say that this is due to the fact that they do not have the resources to take care of the safety of minors. This was stated by Anna Sharygina, the head of the board of KyivPride, during a briefing, UNN reports .

As for the march, we are aware that a person who cannot make decisions for himself or herself, we simply do not have the physical resources to take care of the safety of minors, because adults consciously make decisions based on the situation. To attend the march or not to attend. Here, we ourselves do not recommend that minors attend the march. But we are met with great indignation - Sharygina said

She added that the NGO issued a joint statement with the KCMA to discuss how to organize the march in conditions when it would be difficult for the police to provide security in the subway.

We understand that during KyivPride, in particular, during the march, Ukraine will receive special attention. We already have it now. This weekend, there will also be events to provide Ukraine with weapons. We are also in favor of providing Ukraine with weapons, and one of the goals of our march is to make Ukraine visible, to make it more visible internationally and to demand protection from Russia, because the LGBTQ community is also part of Ukrainian society and is also suffering from Russian missiles. We talk about this all the time in the international arena and we believe that it can do more good for Ukraine - Sharygina added.

Recall

On June 8, during the preparation of the Raveah Pride party organized by the NGO UkrainePride at the Closer art center, representatives of the TCC arrived at the scene and decided to check the documents of all those present and tried to send men without the necessary documents to the military medical commission.