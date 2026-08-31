The U.S. Senate called on the House of Representatives to urgently pass new sanctions against Russia

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal called on the U.S. House of Representatives to approve as soon as possible a bill on new sanctions against Russia, describing the situation in Ukraine as a "moment of extraordinary urgency." CBS News reports, UNN writes.

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The bill has already received broad bipartisan support in the Senate, where 86 senators voted for it and 11 against. The document must now be considered by the House of Representatives, which is returning to work after a five-week recess.

The document would allow the U.S. president to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest buyers of Russian oil or natural gas. It also provides for tougher sanctions against Russian oligarchs and financial institutions, as well as measures against the "shadow fleet."

Blumenthal spoke about economic pressure on Russia

According to the senator, the new restrictions could reduce the revenues Moscow uses to finance combat operations against Ukraine. Blumenthal said that Russia's budget deficit is approaching $125 billion, or about 5% of GDP.

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The senator also said that during a recent trip to Ukraine, he discussed sanctions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to Blumenthal, Zelenskyy called the adoption of the relevant bill his No. 1 priority in working with American lawmakers.

At the same time, the bill's prospects in the House of Representatives remain uncertain. Some Democrats have expressed concern about expanding the president's powers in imposing tariffs.

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