$44.5451.86
ukenru
01:55 AM • 622 views
The U.S. Senate called on the House of Representatives to urgently pass new sanctions against Russia
12:55 AM • 3552 views
A Russian State Duma deputy called for the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine
12:16 AM • 5456 views
Iran's Supreme Leader called on Muslim countries to unite against the United States and Israel
09:36 PM • 12141 views
Mourning wreaths appeared near defense companies in Lithuania and the Czech Republic – Russian intelligence services suspected of provocationPhoto
09:15 PM • 12424 views
In Germany, Wagenknecht’s party wants to join forces with the AfD to oppose aid to Ukraine
August 30, 12:11 PM • 30490 views
Russia intensifies its "gray zone" war against Europe - WSJ
August 30, 10:49 AM • 37438 views
Russia must feel that the war is returning to where it came from - Zelenskyy on "long-range sanctions"Video
Exclusive
August 30, 08:01 AM • 36215 views
The beginning of September may be tense: astrologer names key dates for Ukraine
August 30, 07:01 AM • 31803 views
Ukrainian forces used FP-1 drones to attack airfields and oil refineries in Russia
August 30, 04:44 AM • 36215 views
CIA Director proposed a meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and putin to end the war – Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
1.2m/s
83%
749mm
Popular news
The President of Finland does not believe in Russia's attack on NATO and rules out a nuclear strike on UkraineAugust 30, 04:30 PM • 6322 views
Up to half the price of the product: marketplace commissions and logistics costs have surged in RussiaAugust 30, 04:59 PM • 8752 views
The Kremlin named a condition for a meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin and TrumpAugust 30, 05:14 PM • 11308 views
NASA has launched the new Roman space telescope to study dark matter and exoplanetsAugust 30, 05:28 PM • 7272 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhoto10:06 PM • 6292 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 105765 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 106926 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 86047 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 84304 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 81950 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Xi Jinping
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dolly Parton was buried beside her husband in a private ceremony in Nashville12:06 AM • 1904 views
Billie Eilish officiated her brother Finneas's wedding ceremony in CaliforniaPhoto10:06 PM • 6314 views
Taylor Swift donated $50,000 to the mother of three who was injured while rescuing a person after a car accidentPhotoAugust 30, 12:05 AM • 36689 views
Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie PulitzerAugust 29, 10:05 PM • 36154 views
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 54322 views
Actual
Bild
9K720 Iskander
P-800 Oniks
Sukhoi Su-30
SpaceX Dragon

The U.S. Senate called on the House of Representatives to urgently pass new sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

Senator Richard Blumenthal called on the House of Representatives to approve sanctions against Russia. The Senate supported the bill by a vote of 86.

The U.S. Senate called on the House of Representatives to urgently pass new sanctions against Russia

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal called on the U.S. House of Representatives to approve as soon as possible a bill on new sanctions against Russia, describing the situation in Ukraine as a "moment of extraordinary urgency." CBS News reports, UNN writes.

Details

The bill has already received broad bipartisan support in the Senate, where 86 senators voted for it and 11 against. The document must now be considered by the House of Representatives, which is returning to work after a five-week recess.

The document would allow the U.S. president to impose tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest buyers of Russian oil or natural gas. It also provides for tougher sanctions against Russian oligarchs and financial institutions, as well as measures against the "shadow fleet."

Blumenthal spoke about economic pressure on Russia

According to the senator, the new restrictions could reduce the revenues Moscow uses to finance combat operations against Ukraine. Blumenthal said that Russia's budget deficit is approaching $125 billion, or about 5% of GDP.

Russia must feel that the war is returning to where it came from - Zelenskyy on "long-range sanctions"30.08.26, 13:49 • 37442 views

The senator also said that during a recent trip to Ukraine, he discussed sanctions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to Blumenthal, Zelenskyy called the adoption of the relevant bill his No. 1 priority in working with American lawmakers.

At the same time, the bill's prospects in the House of Representatives remain uncertain. Some Democrats have expressed concern about expanding the president's powers in imposing tariffs.

Putin may end the war in 2027 - a possible condition has been voiced27.08.26, 15:22 • 13445 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineEconomyPolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine