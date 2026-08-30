Russia must feel that the war is returning to where it came from - Zelenskyy on "long-range sanctions"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that an airfield and an oil refinery in russia were hit this night. According to him, it is important that Ukraine’s "long-range sanctions" against the russian federation be complemented by foreign partners’ restrictions on the purchase of components for Russia’s military infrastructure, UNN reports.

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Our long-range responses operate at different distances and in different dimensions, but always fairly and in a way that deprives russia of the resources to wage its brutal war - the head of state wrote.

The President noted that during the night, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck sites for the storage, preparation and launch of attack UAVs in the Oryol and Rostov regions. In addition, he added that a military airfield in Yeisk and a site in the Black Sea were hit.

As UNN reported, after an attack by long-range FP-1 drones, a major fire broke out at the airfield.

Our warriors also applied long-range sanctions to an oil refinery in the Leningrad region, which contributes millions of dollars to the war budget every month. Effective long-range operations were also confirmed this week, in particular against facilities in Bashkortostan and the Arkhangelsk region - Zelenskyy reported.

According to the manufacturer of long-range weapons, Fire Point, the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Leningrad region was also hit using an FP-1. The plant is part of the Surgutneftegaz structure and is one of the largest oil refineries in the russian federation. Its capacity is approximately 20 million tonnes of oil per year. The enterprise produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil and other petroleum products.

In Russia’s Bashkortostan, Ukrainian UAVs hit Ozon logistics hubs, after which a fire broke out there.

russia must feel every day that the war is returning to where it came from. And it is important that our long-range impact be complemented by new sanctions steps by our partners against Russia’s military infrastructure. The absolute majority of the means with which the aggressor terrorizes Ukrainian cities and communities simply cannot function without thousands upon thousands of foreign components, chemicals and machine tools - Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, Kyiv constantly provides international partners with details regarding Russian schemes for evading sanctions.

After attacks by Ukrainian UAVs on oil refineries, gasoline production in russia fell to 70% of total demand - media