Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may end the war in mid-2027 if Ukraine survives the winter and retains the ability to strike deep inside the Russian Federation. UNN reports this, citing The Atlantic.

Details

Given the prospect that a person more pro-Ukrainian than Trump will become U.S. president in 2029, Putin may decide to accept a deal favorable to that administration. It could include most of the elements of Trump's 28-point plan without Ukraine withdrawing from the territories it currently controls. This would allow Putin to restore relations with the United States during the time Trump has left in office as president - lift sanctions, return to the G7, and try to indirectly undermine the NATO alliance through a partnership with Trump - the publication says.

The Atlantic article also says that Russia's weakness could prompt Putin to take even more reckless actions.

The U.S. intelligence community is concerned that Russia could carry out a limited attack on a NATO member state, possibly even launching a small-scale ground invasion. Such an attack could harm Russia's own interests by prompting Europe to accelerate the buildup of its military capabilities and take measures against Moscow's sovereign assets. However, Putin may view an attack on a NATO country as an unprecedented opportunity to destroy the alliance by provoking a crisis in which the United States would be unable to take action - the authors of the article noted.

We remind you

Russia is considering the possibility of carrying out hybrid attacks against individual European Union countries, including the Baltic states.