The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 million

The United States has completed the process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO), marking the end of a year-long transition period. Despite the official break, Washington has left behind unpaid contributions totaling approximately $260 million, jeopardizing global epidemic control programs. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) confirmed the complete cessation of funding and the withdrawal of personnel from all of the organization's offices. President Donald Trump, who initiated this move on the first day of his second term, explained the decision by the politicization of the WHO and its ineffectiveness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Administration lawyers state that the U.S. is not obligated to pay off debts before the final withdrawal.

Trump bans funding for research to improve dangerous pathogens - Reuters

This is a very difficult divorce – stated Lawrence Gostin, Director of the WHO Collaborating Center at Georgetown University.

He emphasized that there is no mechanism for compulsory collection of funds.

Threats to global security

The loss of the main donor, who previously contributed almost $1.3 billion over two years, threatens to halt missions to contain polio and Ebola. The U.S. medical community also expresses concern about the loss of access to international data on influenza strains, which will complicate the preparation of annual vaccines.

Withdrawing from the World Health Organization is scientifically ill-advised – emphasized Ronald Nahass, President of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

US withdrawal from the UN and WHO: how much funding could the organizations lose