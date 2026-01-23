The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 million

$43.180.08
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 19902 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 33074 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 26590 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 23197 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 18883 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 18451 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 36032 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 16192 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16633 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russian court recognized that 20 people died during the attack on the cruiser "Moskva"PhotoJanuary 22, 07:40 PM • 5336 views
Meeting between US representatives and Putin on the war in Ukraine begins in the KremlinVideoJanuary 22, 08:39 PM • 7196 views
Zelenskyy returns from Davos with agreements on new air defense packageVideoJanuary 22, 08:50 PM • 4830 views
Who is Josh Grunbaum: a new member of the American delegation for talks in Moscow on UkraineJanuary 22, 09:21 PM • 10438 views
Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hours12:19 AM • 5376 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 18959 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 23716 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 28374 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 82303 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
J. D. Vance
Steve Witkoff
United States
Ukraine
Davos
China
Greenland
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 10386 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 28442 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 24919 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 37399 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 68619 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The United States completed its withdrawal from the WHO without paying approximately $260 million in contributions. This jeopardizes global programs to combat epidemics.

The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 million

The United States has completed the process of withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO), marking the end of a year-long transition period. Despite the official break, Washington has left behind unpaid contributions totaling approximately $260 million, jeopardizing global epidemic control programs. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN

Details

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) confirmed the complete cessation of funding and the withdrawal of personnel from all of the organization's offices. President Donald Trump, who initiated this move on the first day of his second term, explained the decision by the politicization of the WHO and its ineffectiveness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Administration lawyers state that the U.S. is not obligated to pay off debts before the final withdrawal.

Trump bans funding for research to improve dangerous pathogens - Reuters06.05.25, 13:47 • 11279 views

This is a very difficult divorce

– stated Lawrence Gostin, Director of the WHO Collaborating Center at Georgetown University.

He emphasized that there is no mechanism for compulsory collection of funds.

Threats to global security

The loss of the main donor, who previously contributed almost $1.3 billion over two years, threatens to halt missions to contain polio and Ebola. The U.S. medical community also expresses concern about the loss of access to international data on influenza strains, which will complicate the preparation of annual vaccines.

Withdrawing from the World Health Organization is scientifically ill-advised

– emphasized Ronald Nahass, President of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. 

US withdrawal from the UN and WHO: how much funding could the organizations lose05.03.25, 07:49 • 22102 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyHealthNews of the World
World Health Organization
Bloomberg L.P.
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States