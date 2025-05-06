$41.600.11
Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies
10:24 AM • 7696 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies

09:43 AM • 24903 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 26771 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

07:11 AM • 34474 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 66914 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 40530 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

May 6, 04:00 AM • 37709 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

May 5, 02:12 PM • 56788 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 128481 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

May 5, 06:29 AM • 201234 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Trump bans funding for research to improve dangerous pathogens - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning funding for research to enhance the functions of pathogens in the United States, especially those related to China and Iran, pending the development of a safer policy.

Trump bans funding for research to improve dangerous pathogens - Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning funding for gain-of-function research that enhances pathogens. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

This refers to research that uses "infectious pathogens and toxins in the United States" and that the Trump administration believes could be dangerous to citizens. The ban will remain in effect until a "safer, more effective and transparent policy governing such research" is developed and implemented.

The ban will also affect funding for research related to China and Iran. This includes "avian influenza", severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) or Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). The White House said the actions were aimed at "sharply reducing the potential for laboratory-related incidents involving coronavirus research."

Recall

WHO member countries have developed an agreement on the exchange of medical technologies to prepare for future pandemics. It is planned that this will stimulate the transfer of technology, but on mutually agreed terms.

Also UNN reported that the intelligence service of the Federal Republic of Germany was called upon to publish the data of the investigation into the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

HealthNews of the World
COVID-19
White House
Donald Trump
China
United States
Iran
