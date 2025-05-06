Trump bans funding for research to improve dangerous pathogens - Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning funding for gain-of-function research that enhances pathogens. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

This refers to research that uses "infectious pathogens and toxins in the United States" and that the Trump administration believes could be dangerous to citizens. The ban will remain in effect until a "safer, more effective and transparent policy governing such research" is developed and implemented.

The ban will also affect funding for research related to China and Iran. This includes "avian influenza", severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) or Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). The White House said the actions were aimed at "sharply reducing the potential for laboratory-related incidents involving coronavirus research."

