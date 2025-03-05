US withdrawal from the UN and WHO: how much funding could the organizations lose

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 19370 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 112022 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 171846 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108144 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344450 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174099 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145273 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196222 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124975 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108191 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.3m/s
74%
Claiming to implement Putin's idea of "external governance" of Ukraine: SBU exposed traitors

April 3, 04:29 PM • 11273 views

“You have to do something else with beautiful girls”: The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of “Ingulets”

April 3, 05:15 PM • 10548 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM • 11457 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11735 views

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM • 10431 views
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87774 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160926 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22373 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25059 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38970 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47546 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136088 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

US withdrawal from the UN and WHO: how much funding could the organizations lose

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21972 views

Donald Trump announced the cessation of US participation in the WHO and withdrawal from the UN, calling them "corrupt" and "anti-American." This could lead to a loss of 22% of the UN budget and 18% of WHO funding.

US withdrawal from the UN and WHO: how much funding could the organizations lose

US President Donald Trump announced during a speech in Congress the cessation of US participation in the "corrupt" WHO and withdrawal from the "anti-American" UN. Due to the US exit from the UN, the organization may lose up to 22% of the contributions made by America, and the WHO - up to 18%, reports UNN.

Details

I am terminating the corrupt World Health Organization, and I am also withdrawing from the anti-American UN council. We are ending all of Biden's restrictions that undermined the strength of our country

- Trump stated.

Trump announced the withdrawal of the USA from the WHO and the UN during a speech in Congress05.03.25, 04:45 • 105664 views

The main sources of funding for the UN budget are contributions from member states. In December 2024, the General Assembly completed the main part of its 79th session, approving the UN budget for 2025 at $3.72 billion. In January, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq stated that the amount of contributions to the organization is determined by a complex formula that takes into account the size of each country's economy and other elements, including external debt and the level of economic development. The amounts range from 22% of the budget to 0.001%. The largest contribution of 22% was made by the US.

As of February 28, 2025, 70 member states have fully paid their regular budget contributions, but the US has not yet contributed funds.

Haq also reported that the US is currently the largest financial donor to the WHO, accounting for about 18% of its funding. The last two-year budget of the WHO for 2024-2025 was $6.8 billion.

US to withdraw from WHO on January 22 next year - UN24.01.25, 10:31 • 30284 views

Recall

Due to the suspension of funding from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), treatment for HIV and other diseases has been halted in 50 countries around the world.

50 countries affected by suspension of USAID funding - WHO13.02.25, 10:42 • 110836 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
World Health Organization
United Nations
Donald Trump
United States
