US withdrawal from the UN and WHO: how much funding could the organizations lose
Donald Trump announced the cessation of US participation in the WHO and withdrawal from the UN, calling them "corrupt" and "anti-American." This could lead to a loss of 22% of the UN budget and 18% of WHO funding.
US President Donald Trump announced during a speech in Congress the cessation of US participation in the "corrupt" WHO and withdrawal from the "anti-American" UN. Due to the US exit from the UN, the organization may lose up to 22% of the contributions made by America, and the WHO - up to 18%, reports UNN.
Details
I am terminating the corrupt World Health Organization, and I am also withdrawing from the anti-American UN council. We are ending all of Biden's restrictions that undermined the strength of our country
The main sources of funding for the UN budget are contributions from member states. In December 2024, the General Assembly completed the main part of its 79th session, approving the UN budget for 2025 at $3.72 billion. In January, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq stated that the amount of contributions to the organization is determined by a complex formula that takes into account the size of each country's economy and other elements, including external debt and the level of economic development. The amounts range from 22% of the budget to 0.001%. The largest contribution of 22% was made by the US.
As of February 28, 2025, 70 member states have fully paid their regular budget contributions, but the US has not yet contributed funds.
Haq also reported that the US is currently the largest financial donor to the WHO, accounting for about 18% of its funding. The last two-year budget of the WHO for 2024-2025 was $6.8 billion.
Due to the suspension of funding from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), treatment for HIV and other diseases has been halted in 50 countries around the world.
