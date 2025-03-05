Trump announced the withdrawal of the USA from the WHO and the UN during a speech in Congress
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated the cessation of US participation in the "corrupt" WHO and withdrawal from the "anti-American" UN. Republicans supported the initiative, believing that the UN does not align with the interests of the USA and the "America First" program.
US leader Donald Trump announced the withdrawal from WHO and the UN. Trump made this statement during a speech in Congress, reports UNN.
Details
I am terminating the corrupt World Health Organization, and I am also withdrawing from the anti-American UN council. We are ending all of Biden's restrictions that undermined the strength of our country
Recall
Republican lawmakers in the US have launched an attempt to withdraw the US from the United Nations, "fearing" that the organization is unable to promote American interests and align with President Donald Trump's agenda of "America First."
"America is Back" - Trump during a speech in Congress05.03.25, 04:28 • 50226 views