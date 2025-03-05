"America is Back" - Trump during a speech in Congress
Donald Trump addressed Congress, stating the return of the "Golden Age of America." The President signed nearly 100 executive orders and took over 400 executive actions in 6 weeks.
US President Donald Trump stated during his speech in Congress that his administration has achieved more in 43 days than most administrations do in 8 years, and this is just the beginning, reports UNN.
"Six weeks ago, I stood under the dome of this Capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the 'Golden Age of America.' Since then, it has been nothing but swift and relentless action to begin the greatest and most successful era in the history of our country. We have achieved more in 43 days than most administrations achieve in 4 or 8 years, and we are just getting started. Tonight, I return to this chamber to announce that the moment for America has returned. Our spirit has returned. Our pride is returning. Our confidence has returned. And the American dream is growing — bigger and better than ever before. Our country stands on the brink of a comeback the likes of which the world has never seen and may never see again," Trump said.
He stated that for the first time in modern history, more Americans believe that the US is moving in the right direction.
"In the last 6 weeks, I have signed nearly 100 executive orders and taken over 400 executive actions to restore common sense, safety, optimism, and prosperity across our great country. The people elected me to do this job, and I am doing it. In fact, many have stated that the first month of our presidency is the most successful in the history of our country," Trump added.
US President Donald Trump addresses Congress on March 4 - for the first time during his second presidential term. The address to Congress comes against the backdrop of a series of decisions and actions by the Trump administration, including regarding Ukraine.
White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt hinted at what US President Donald Trump's address to the joint session of Congress will be about, indicating that it will specifically address the "intention to end the war in Ukraine."
In all 50 states, protests against the policies of the White House chief began shortly before Trump's address to Congress protests.