“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
US to withdraw from WHO on January 22 next year - UN

US to withdraw from WHO on January 22 next year - UN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30115 views

The United States has officially notified the UN of its withdrawal from the WHO, which will take place on January 22, 2026. Trump accused the organization of mismanaging the pandemic, which threatens to lose 18% of WHO funding.

The United States will withdraw from the World Health Organization on January 22, 2026, the United Nations said on Thursday, after receiving official notification of US President Donald Trump's decision, who accused the agency of mismanaging the pandemic and other international health crises, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

I can confirm that we have received the letter from the United States of America withdrawing from the WHO. It is dated January 22, 2025. It will take effect one year from now (...), on January 22, 2026

- said UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Details

Trump announced the move on Monday, hours after being sworn in for a second four-year term. On Tuesday, the WHO said it regretted the move by its main donor country.

Trump must give a year's notice of the US withdrawal from the organization and pay Washington's dues in accordance with the 1948 joint resolution of the US Congress.

The United States is the largest financial supporter of the WHO, contributing about 18% of total funding. The latest WHO biennial budget for 2024-2025 was $6.8 billion. It is not yet clear how much the United States owes.

According to several experts inside and outside the WHO, a U.S. withdrawal would likely jeopardize programs across the organization, particularly those aimed at fighting tuberculosis, the world's deadliest infectious disease, as well as HIV/AIDS and other health emergencies.

The withdrawal order signed by Trump states that the administration will suspend negotiations on the WHO pandemic treaty while the withdrawal is in effect. US government employees working with the WHO will be recalled and reassigned, and the government will seek partners to take over the WHO's necessary activities, according to the executive order.

Addendum

Trump's withdrawal from the WHO was not unexpected. He took steps to withdraw from the organization in 2020 during his first term as president. Before the US withdrawal could be finalized last time, Joe Biden won the presidential election and put an end to it on his first day in office on January 20, 2021.

Why is Trump going against the WHO and jeopardizing NATO? Expert opinion

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

HealthNews of the World
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
natoNATO
united-nationsUnited Nations
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

