The US is ready to allocate $20 billion to Ukraine as part of the G7 loan
The US may provide Ukraine with up to $20 billion from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. The G7 countries are negotiating the structure of a $50 billion loan agreed in June 2024.
The United States may provide Ukraine with up to $20 billion as part of a G7 loan. This is reported by the Financial Times, UNN reports.
These funds may be paid from the proceeds of the frozen assets of the terrorist country, although the final decision has not yet been made.
Loan negotiations have intensified as Western officials seek to secure funding for Kyiv by the end of 2024. They express concern that Donald Trump's return to power in the United States could suspend aid to Ukraine.
The G7 countries are negotiating the structure of the $50 billion loan agreed in June 2024. Initially, the US share was expected to be smaller, as the European Union was unable to guarantee that Russian assets would remain frozen for at least three years.
On October 18, U.S. officials told their G7 counterparts that Washington was ready to provide the full initial $20 billion, even if the EU does not convince Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to lift his veto on expanding sanctions against the aggressor.
The G7 finance ministers are expected to meet in Washington on October 25 during the IMF and World Bank meetings, where they are expected to publish a statement on the loan structure.
At the same time, sources say that a final agreement has not yet been reached, and the US continues to consult with members of Congress and Ukraine on the terms of the loan. Other countries, such as the UK, Canada, and Japan, are also planning to contribute to the total loan.
