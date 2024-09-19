The US imposes sanctions on the financial network of Russia and the DPRK

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 54233 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 39901 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 82087 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 56910 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 53331 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187074 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192410 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181883 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208935 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197452 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147144 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146609 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150925 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141990 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158562 views
The US imposes sanctions on the financial network of Russia and the DPRK

The US imposes sanctions on the financial network of Russia and the DPRK

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19679 views

The United States imposed sanctions on individuals and companies involved in illegal financial transactions between Russia and the DPRK. The sanctions target a network associated with two sanctioned state-owned banks in North Korea.

On Thursday, September 19, the United States imposed sanctions on several individuals and legal entities involved in illegal financial transactions between Russia and North Korea. This is stated in a statement by the US Treasury Department, UNN reports.

Details

The agency explained that the illegal financial network between Moscow and Pyongyang, which is targeted by the new US sanctions, is connected to two sanctioned DPRK state-owned banks - the Foreign Trade Bank and the Kwangsong Korean Banking Corporation.

US concerned about increased military cooperation between Russia and DPRK - State Department17.09.24, 13:25

It is through these institutions that the DPRK receives foreign currency to finance state programs to create weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles.

As the United States found out, the Russian Central Bank used MRB Bank, located in Russian-occupied South Ossetia, to conduct transactions with these banks.

It played the role of a front company for the Russian CSMRBank - its vice president Dmitry Nikulin opened accounts for North Korean banks there and "coordinated with representatives of the DPRK to transfer millions of dollars and rubles in banknotes.

MRB Bank used some of the North Korean accounts to pay for fuel exports from Russia to the DPRK.

The Russian Financial Corporation was also involved in the financial schemes: together with the DPRK Foreign Trade Bank, they set up a shell company in Moscow through which Pyongyang received funds.

In addition, the Russian Timer Bank was also involved in this scheme, transferring millions of dollars to the Moscow-based Stroytreyd LLC for the Foreign Trade Bank.

All property of the above-mentioned individuals and legal entities owned or controlled by US citizens was blocked. All organizations that were in one way or another 50% or more owned by one or more of the sanctioned persons were also blocked.

Today's actions underscore our grave concern about the efforts of Russia and the DPRK to deepen financial cooperation in violation of UN Security Council resolutions

- Bradley Smith, Acting Under Secretary of the U.S. Treasury for Combating Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said .

Recall

As UNN wrote , in the summer, during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang, North Korea and Russia signed a strategic partnership agreementthat deepens military cooperation and mutual defense commitments.

Budanov: Supply of ammunition from the DPRK to russia is a serious threat15.09.24, 04:29

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
pyongyangPyongyang
north-koreaNorth Korea
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising