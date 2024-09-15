Budanov: Supply of ammunition from the DPRK to russia is a serious threat

Budanov said that the growth of russian production of guided bombs and the supply of artillery ammunition from North Korea create serious problems for the Ukrainian military. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Budanov noted that the supply of artillery ammunition from North Korea is the biggest concern compared to other forms of support that russia receives from its allies.

He also emphasized that the expansion of russian production of guided bombs is a "big problem" for Ukrainian forces on the front line.

Budanov also noted that russian internal planning indicates a possible shortage of personnel in moscow in the middle of next year.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on international allies to increase support for air defense systems.

