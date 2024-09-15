Budanov: Supply of ammunition from the DPRK to russia is a serious threat
The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said that the supply of artillery ammunition from North Korea and the increase in the production of guided bombs in russia pose serious problems for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Budanov also noted a possible shortage of personnel in russia in 2024.
Budanov said that the growth of russian production of guided bombs and the supply of artillery ammunition from North Korea create serious problems for the Ukrainian military. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Budanov noted that the supply of artillery ammunition from North Korea is the biggest concern compared to other forms of support that russia receives from its allies.
He also emphasized that the expansion of russian production of guided bombs is a "big problem" for Ukrainian forces on the front line.
Budanov also noted that russian internal planning indicates a possible shortage of personnel in moscow in the middle of next year.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on international allies to increase support for air defense systems.
