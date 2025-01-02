An accident with a truck that fell off a bridge in Kyiv: police gave details

The police confirmed that an accident occurred in Kyiv near the Vydubychi metro station, during which a truck fell off a bridge. The driver of the truck apparently lost control, resulting in injuries. This was reported by the Kyiv Police Department to a journalist of UNN .

Details

According to police, a truck fell off the Southern Bridge near the Vydubychi metro station.

“The truck driver, born in 1973, lost control of the Volvo. The driver was injured and was provided with medical aid on the spot,” the police said.

