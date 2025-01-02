ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151370 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129515 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136983 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135335 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173491 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111070 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165894 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104531 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113982 views

Actual
An accident with a truck that fell off a bridge in Kyiv: police gave details

An accident with a truck that fell off a bridge in Kyiv: police gave details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61638 views

An accident occurred in Kyiv near the Vydubychi metro station - a truck flew off the South Bridge. The driver, born in 1973, lost control and was injured.

The police confirmed that an accident occurred in Kyiv near the Vydubychi metro station, during which a truck fell off a bridge. The driver of the truck apparently lost control, resulting in injuries. This was reported by the Kyiv Police Department to a journalist of UNN .

Details

According to police, a truck fell off the Southern Bridge near the Vydubychi metro station. 

“The truck driver, born in 1973,  lost control of the Volvo. The driver was injured and was provided with medical aid on the spot,” the police said.  

Recall 

Earlier, reported about an accident with a truck that flew off a bridge in Vydubychi, Kyiv.

Iryna Kolesnik

