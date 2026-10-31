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The U.S. Embassy in Moscow warned of a terrorist threat at “Tsaritsyno”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2414 views

The U.S. Embassy stated that there was a real threat of an incident with numerous casualties on October 31 at the “Tsaritsyno” museum. Russian authorities did not comment on the information.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow warned of a terrorist threat at “Tsaritsyno”

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow published a security alert. It states that diplomats learned of a threat to the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve. The embassy’s press service reported this, according to UNN.

Details

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow received information about a credible threat of an incident that could result in numerous casualties on October 31 on the grounds of the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve. The U.S. government is coordinating response measures with the relevant authorities of the Russian Federation

- the post said.

At the same time, the Russian authorities have not yet commented on the possibility of a terrorist attack.

The U.S. diplomatic mission urged people to avoid visiting the grounds of the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve.

Do not approach the specified area, remain vigilant, and avoid places where large numbers of people gather. Monitor the situation around you. Review your personal security plan. Keep your mobile phone charged in case of an emergency. Carry identification documents with you. Monitor local media reports for additional information

- the embassy said.

We remind you

In Washington, a "suspicious object" was discovered near the Ukrainian Embassy, and police launched an investigation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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