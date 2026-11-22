The United States, Russia and Israel opposed the introduction of legally binding restrictions on autonomous weapons, known as "killer robots." Because of the position of these countries, participants at the UN conference in Geneva were unable to agree on strict rules for the use of weapons capable of independently selecting and striking targets. Euronews reports, UNN writes.

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About 100 countries supported the initiative for international regulation of autonomous combat systems. They called for mandatory rules to be established as soon as possible for weapons that can operate practically without human involvement.

However, countries developing such technologies opposed these restrictions.

As a result, participants agreed only to continue discussions until 2028, without guarantees that a legally binding document would be adopted.

The UN warned of the danger of autonomous weapons

According to Euronews, the Russian delegation also delayed the negotiations with procedural demands, including opposing the participation of observers.

Human rights advocates criticized the results of the conference, warning that the development of military technologies could outpace international regulation.

This includes drones with automatic target acquisition and other autonomous combat systems, the use of which poses risks to civilians.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged states to prevent the spread of such weapons and stressed the need to protect civilians from the consequences of armed conflicts.

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