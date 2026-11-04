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The United States is preparing more than 1,000 new ERAM cruise missiles with a range of over 460 km for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3436 views

The U.S. Air Force is seeking manufacturers to supply Ukraine with more than 1,000 ERAM missiles. The first deliveries are expected three months after the contract is signed.

The United States is preparing more than 1,000 new ERAM cruise missiles with a range of over 460 km for Ukraine

The U.S. Air Force has approached defense companies with a request regarding the possibility of producing and supplying Ukraine with more than 1,000 new ERAM cruise missiles. The first deliveries are to begin within 3 months of the contract being awarded. Air Force Times reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to the published request, the Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) missile must have a range of more than 250 nautical miles, or approximately 463 km, and reach a speed of more than Mach 0.6.

It must also provide high target-hit accuracy—a deviation of no more than 10 meters even under GPS jamming conditions. The missile must have a high-explosive fragmentation warhead with a limited capability to penetrate fortifications.

When deliveries could begin

The U.S. military expects manufacturers to be able to begin delivering the first missiles no later than 3 months after the contract is signed and complete all deliveries within 15 months. Companies must submit responses to the request by November 19.

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Development of ERAM began in 2024 with the participation of Zone 5 Technologies and CoAspire. In January 2026, the U.S. military conducted tests of the missile's warhead at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

In August 2025, the administration of Donald Trump approved the sale of 3,350 ERAM missiles to Ukraine for $825 million.

At the same time, it has not been officially confirmed whether Ukraine's Air Force is using these missiles from F-16 fighter jets. Earlier, there were reports suggesting that Ukraine was using a modification of the AGM-188A Rusty Dagger to strike Russian military targets.

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