The UN classifies the actions of Russian troops in Ukraine as a crime against humanity due to forced displacement of the population

The behavior of the Russian armed forces can be qualified as a crime against humanity in the form of forced displacement of the population. The Commission intends to return to this issue in its report to the General Assembly in October this year. This was stated by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine in its latest update to the Human Rights Council, UNN reports.

In May this year, the Commission concluded that the drone attacks recorded in the Kherson region were large-scale and systematic and, thus, qualify as crimes against humanity in the form of murder. The evidence collected confirms that similar strikes were carried out against civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions.

The circumstances of the attacks in the three mentioned regions indicate the intention of their perpetrators to kill, maim, and destroy. Russian armed forces carry out these shellings from positions located on the left bank of the Dnipro, using drones equipped with real-time observation and target tracking systems. These drones often pursued their victims over long distances and dropped explosive devices on them, resulting in deaths and injuries. In addition, strikes on ambulances and other emergency services were recorded, which prevented their arrival at the destination. - the report says.

Russian Telegram channels, administered by the perpetrators of the attacks or individuals associated with Russian UAV units, disseminated hundreds of videos depicting the killing or wounding of civilians, which amounts to a war crime in the form of an assault on human dignity. These channels also posted threatening messages announcing new attacks and urging people to leave their homes.

According to the Commission's assessment, the behavior of the Russian armed forces can be qualified as a crime against humanity in the form of forced displacement of the population. The Commission intends to return to this issue in its report to the General Assembly in October this year. - the report says.

At the same time, the Commission was unable to complete its investigation into the Russian authorities' claims of alleged drone attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces due to lack of access to the relevant territories, security risks for witnesses, and the Russian Federation's failure to respond to requests sent by the Commission.

In addition, the Commission continues to investigate the practice of deportation and displacement of adult civilians from areas of the Zaporizhzhia region under Russian control.

Investigations into short-range drone attacks, as well as deportations and displacements, indicate coordinated and organized actions by the Russian authorities aimed at further seizing territories and strengthening their positions in the lands of Ukraine under their control, while forcing the local population to flee.

Three and a half years of armed conflict in Ukraine continue to have a devastating impact on the civilian population. The recorded violations and related crimes have brought untold suffering and severe trials to the victims. - said the Head of the Commission, Erik Møse.

Repeated shelling gradually destroyed entire settlements. Many victims lost loved ones, their homes were destroyed, and living conditions became unbearable. According to them, they "lost everything." Elderly people remain in a particularly difficult situation on the front line, many of whom cannot escape, which makes them vulnerable to the risk of further attacks.

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine is an independent body mandated by the UN Human Rights Council, in particular, to investigate all alleged violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law, as well as related crimes in the context of aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation. The Commission consists of Erik Møse (Chair), Pablo de Greiff, and Vrinda Grover.

The Commissioners were appointed by the President of the UN Human Rights Council, they are not UN staff and do not receive payment for their work. Although the UN Human Rights Office supports the Commission of Inquiry, the commissioners act in their personal capacity and are fully independent of any government or organization, including the UN itself. Any views or opinions presented in this document are solely those of the authorized commissioners.