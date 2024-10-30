UN Commission: torture by Russian authorities is considered a crime against humanity

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 21624 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 116334 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 174020 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 109415 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 345527 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174487 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145535 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196342 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125136 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108249 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Popular news

In Myanmar, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, and there may be more

April 3, 06:00 PM • 9760 views

Forbidden love: US government bans its employees in China from having intimate relationships with locals

April 3, 06:18 PM • 9210 views

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM • 8758 views

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM • 7456 views

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM • 8020 views
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 22745 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 25413 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 39292 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47804 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 136336 views
UN Commission: torture by Russian authorities is considered a crime against humanity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15345 views

The UN Independent Commission has confirmed the systematic use of torture by the Russian authorities in the occupied territories and in the Russian Federation, stating that torture by the Russian authorities is considered a crime against humanity

UN Commission: torture by Russian authorities is considered a crime against humanity

The Russian authorities are committing torture that qualifies as crimes against humanity, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Violations in Ukraine says in its latest report to the UN General Assembly, the UN OHCHR said, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the Commission has previously found that the use of torture by the Russian authorities is a war crime. "Additional cases of torture of Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war confirmed the practice of torture by the Russian authorities in all regions of Ukraine controlled by Russia, as well as in detention centers in Russia, which were investigated by the Commission," the statement said.

In its previous reports, the Commission concluded that the practice of torture by the Russian authorities was widespread. Common patterns reportedly also point to a systematic nature of these actions and relate to categories such as target groups, purpose and methods of torture.

"The Commission found additional common elements, which are the transfer of violent practices common in Russian Federation detention centers to similar institutions in Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine. Former prisoners have consistently described the same brutal methods of intimidation, pressure, humiliation, coercion and punishment," the statement said.

As noted, the evidence further demonstrates that "the Russian authorities involved employees of certain services and security agencies from the Russian Federation in various places of detention in the occupied territories in Ukraine". These services and bodies, as indicated, acted in a coordinated manner and with a specific division of responsibilities during the use of torture.

"In addition, sexual violence as a form of torture was systematically used mainly against male prisoners in detention facilities controlled by the Russian authorities. One of the victims reported that he received at least six stun guns in the genital area," the report said.

Victims and witnesses repeatedly pointed to the involvement of high-ranking officials from places of detention, as well as to orders received by lower-ranking personnel. "Many of these officials used torture openly, with an apparent sense of impunity," the report says.

"Based on the evidence found, it can be argued that the Russian authorities acted within the framework of a coordinated state policy of torture against Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war, and thus committed a crime against humanity.

- said Commission Chairman Erik Møse.

Survivors reportedly described physical pain and trauma with lasting or irreparable consequences, and emphasized the significant psychological challenges they face. 

The Commission also found that these facilities often lack medical care or deliberately deny treatment to prisoners even if they have injuries, illnesses or need care after torture. "One Ukrainian serviceman told the Commission that, despite being seriously injured in an explosion, his numerous requests for medical care were ignored. As a result, he had to have part of his foot amputated due to untimely treatment," the report says.

Continuous massive attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have resulted in blackouts that have affected millions of civilians. These power outages, among other things, limited access to healthcare and education, with a particularly severe impact on children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or chronic illnesses. Those affected reported feelings of stress, anxiety and isolation, the Commission noted.

The Commission reportedly continues to investigate attacks using explosive weapons that have harmed civilians and objects on both sides of the front line, including medical and cultural institutions protected by international law.

"We emphasize the importance of judicial and extrajudicial accountability. Identifying and prosecuting perpetrators is a key step towards ending impunity and an integral part of delivering justice to victims," the statement said.

For reference

The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Violations in Ukraine is an independent body mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to, inter alia, investigate all alleged human rights violations and abuses, violations of international humanitarian law and related crimes in the context of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine. 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
United Nations
Ukraine
