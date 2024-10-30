UN Commission: torture by Russian authorities is considered a crime against humanity
Kyiv • UNN
The UN Independent Commission has confirmed the systematic use of torture by the Russian authorities in the occupied territories and in the Russian Federation, stating that torture by the Russian authorities is considered a crime against humanity
The Russian authorities are committing torture that qualifies as crimes against humanity, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Violations in Ukraine says in its latest report to the UN General Assembly, the UN OHCHR said, UNN reports.
Details
As noted, the Commission has previously found that the use of torture by the Russian authorities is a war crime. "Additional cases of torture of Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war confirmed the practice of torture by the Russian authorities in all regions of Ukraine controlled by Russia, as well as in detention centers in Russia, which were investigated by the Commission," the statement said.
In its previous reports, the Commission concluded that the practice of torture by the Russian authorities was widespread. Common patterns reportedly also point to a systematic nature of these actions and relate to categories such as target groups, purpose and methods of torture.
"The Commission found additional common elements, which are the transfer of violent practices common in Russian Federation detention centers to similar institutions in Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine. Former prisoners have consistently described the same brutal methods of intimidation, pressure, humiliation, coercion and punishment," the statement said.
As noted, the evidence further demonstrates that "the Russian authorities involved employees of certain services and security agencies from the Russian Federation in various places of detention in the occupied territories in Ukraine". These services and bodies, as indicated, acted in a coordinated manner and with a specific division of responsibilities during the use of torture.
"In addition, sexual violence as a form of torture was systematically used mainly against male prisoners in detention facilities controlled by the Russian authorities. One of the victims reported that he received at least six stun guns in the genital area," the report said.
Victims and witnesses repeatedly pointed to the involvement of high-ranking officials from places of detention, as well as to orders received by lower-ranking personnel. "Many of these officials used torture openly, with an apparent sense of impunity," the report says.
"Based on the evidence found, it can be argued that the Russian authorities acted within the framework of a coordinated state policy of torture against Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war, and thus committed a crime against humanity.
Survivors reportedly described physical pain and trauma with lasting or irreparable consequences, and emphasized the significant psychological challenges they face.
The Commission also found that these facilities often lack medical care or deliberately deny treatment to prisoners even if they have injuries, illnesses or need care after torture. "One Ukrainian serviceman told the Commission that, despite being seriously injured in an explosion, his numerous requests for medical care were ignored. As a result, he had to have part of his foot amputated due to untimely treatment," the report says.
Continuous massive attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have resulted in blackouts that have affected millions of civilians. These power outages, among other things, limited access to healthcare and education, with a particularly severe impact on children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or chronic illnesses. Those affected reported feelings of stress, anxiety and isolation, the Commission noted.
The Commission reportedly continues to investigate attacks using explosive weapons that have harmed civilians and objects on both sides of the front line, including medical and cultural institutions protected by international law.
"We emphasize the importance of judicial and extrajudicial accountability. Identifying and prosecuting perpetrators is a key step towards ending impunity and an integral part of delivering justice to victims," the statement said.
For reference
The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Violations in Ukraine is an independent body mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to, inter alia, investigate all alleged human rights violations and abuses, violations of international humanitarian law and related crimes in the context of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine.