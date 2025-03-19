The UN stated that Russians committed crimes against humanity by kidnapping Ukrainians
An independent UN commission stated that the enforced disappearances of Ukrainians committed by the Russian authorities constitute a crime against humanity. Russians kidnap civilians and hold them in prisons in the occupied territories.
The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine in its latest report reported on enforced disappearances committed by the Russian authorities on a large scale and systematically against the civilian population in the context of their full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Such actions are crimes against humanity, UNN writes with reference to the UN.
It is reported that Russian invaders abducted or detained a large number of civilians in all regions of Ukraine that they took under their control. Among the victims were representatives of local authorities, civil servants, journalists and other individuals whom the occupiers considered a threat to their military objectives in our country. Many prisoners of war were also victims of violent acts by the Russians.
Russian authorities often transferred victims to places of imprisonment in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine or deported them to their territory. There, people were also subjected to other violent acts, including torture and sexual violence.
"Many people are considered missing for months or years. Some have died. The fate and whereabouts of many remain unknown, leaving their families in agonizing uncertainty," the UN said.
It is noted that in response to requests from families of missing persons, Russians at various levels provided standard responses that systematically failed to report the fate or whereabouts of the missing. Failure to disclose information about the victims to their families also indicates the Russian authorities' intention to deprive the victims of the protection of the law.
It is noted that after three years of full-scale invasion, many victims suffered serious injuries and damage. The Commission emphasizes the importance of judicial and non-judicial accountability in all its forms, which contribute to strengthening peace processes.
Addition
Today, 197 defenders returned to Ukraine, including 31 defenders of Mariupol. In particular, 18 defenders of "Azovstal". 22 seriously wounded soldiers were also released.
It is reported that three of those released were under so-called "investigation", which can be considered additional torture for both Ukrainian servicemen and their relatives and friends.