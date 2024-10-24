UN demands that Russia confirm the death of journalist Roshchyna in Russian captivity

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 28314 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 128527 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 181552 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 113754 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 349087 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 175926 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 146522 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196592 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125511 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108376 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.5m/s
74%
Popular news

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM • 11656 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM • 10395 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 10161 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 13787 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 8222 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 9286 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 28332 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 91920 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 128561 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 181580 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 24088 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 26616 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 40396 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 48785 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 137270 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

UN demands that Russia confirm the death of journalist Roshchyna in Russian captivity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23483 views

UN experts call on Russia to confirm reports of the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who disappeared in August 2023. They demand the return of her body and an independent investigation.

UN demands that Russia confirm the death of journalist Roshchyna in Russian captivity

UN human rights experts urgently demand that Russia confirm the reports of the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who disappeared in August 2023, according to a statement published on the UNHCR website on October 23, UNN reports.

Details

"UN human rights experts urgently demand confirmation of reports of the death of Ukrainian journalist and human rights activist Viktoria Roshchyna, who was the victim of enforced disappearance in early August 2023 while covering events in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine," the statement reads.

"This sad news further exacerbates the family's suffering caused by the enforced disappearance of Victoria Roshchyna and the continued uncertainty about her fate and whereabouts for more than a year, and amounts to torture and ill-treatment under international human rights law," the experts said.

As noted, Roshchyna was detained by Russian troops in Russian-occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, without trial or investigation and without charges, and then deported to the Russian Federation.

The latest unofficial information about Victoria Roshchina's stay in a detention center in the Russian city of Taganrog is reportedly dated September 8, 2024. Apparently, she was taken to an unknown destination, and since then, nothing has been learned about her fate and whereabouts, the UN experts said in a statement.

In response to numerous requests for information addressed to the Russian authorities, on October 10, 2024, Victoria's father reportedly received a letter from the Russian Ministry of Defense signed by V. Koch, without specifying an official position. "The letter claimed that Victoria died in Russian captivity on September 19, 2024, without attaching any supporting documents or details about the causes or circumstances of her death," the statement said.

The EU demands an immediate independent investigation into the death of journalist Roshchyna12.10.24, 14:05 • 25298 views

Given that Victoria's detention and alleged death have not been officially confirmed by providing any evidence, we call on the government of the Russian Federation to immediately confirm information about her fate and whereabouts

- UN experts said.

"If her death is confirmed, we call for the immediate return of her body to her homeland for an independent investigation into the causes and circumstances of her death, including an independent autopsy," they said. - "If the death is confirmed, the Russian authorities will be held responsible for the arbitrary deprivation of life in state custody. We call for accountability and justice for Victoria Roshchina.

Apart from the letter of October 10, 2024, the only correspondence about Victoria that the family received in response to persistent requests to the Russian authorities came on April 17, 2024, from the Ministry of Defense from the same person signed by "V. Koch". It simply confirmed the fact of Victoria's detention on the territory of the Russian Federation, the experts said in a statement.

As indicated, Victoria Roshchyna is believed to have been held incommunicado in SIZO-2 in Taganrog, a detention center notorious for torture of Ukrainian civilians and prisoners. Prisoners who have been released from there tell of electroshock torture, brutal beatings, rape, sexual assault, and denial of necessary medical care.

The United States calls on Russia to be held accountable for the death of Victoria Roshchina11.10.24, 20:27 • 19472 views

At least 1,672 Ukrainian civilians, including at least 25 Ukrainian journalists, are being held in the Russian Federation. "We call on the Russian government to inform us of their fate and whereabouts, and to immediately release all Ukrainian citizens arbitrarily detained, deported and held in the Russian Federation," the experts said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United Nations
Ukraine
Melitopol
Brent
$69.56
Bitcoin
$82,717.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,118.89
Ethereum
$1,792.88