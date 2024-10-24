UN demands that Russia confirm the death of journalist Roshchyna in Russian captivity
UN experts call on Russia to confirm reports of the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who disappeared in August 2023. They demand the return of her body and an independent investigation.
UN human rights experts urgently demand that Russia confirm the reports of the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who disappeared in August 2023, according to a statement published on the UNHCR website on October 23, UNN reports.
Details
"UN human rights experts urgently demand confirmation of reports of the death of Ukrainian journalist and human rights activist Viktoria Roshchyna, who was the victim of enforced disappearance in early August 2023 while covering events in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine," the statement reads.
"This sad news further exacerbates the family's suffering caused by the enforced disappearance of Victoria Roshchyna and the continued uncertainty about her fate and whereabouts for more than a year, and amounts to torture and ill-treatment under international human rights law," the experts said.
As noted, Roshchyna was detained by Russian troops in Russian-occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, without trial or investigation and without charges, and then deported to the Russian Federation.
The latest unofficial information about Victoria Roshchina's stay in a detention center in the Russian city of Taganrog is reportedly dated September 8, 2024. Apparently, she was taken to an unknown destination, and since then, nothing has been learned about her fate and whereabouts, the UN experts said in a statement.
In response to numerous requests for information addressed to the Russian authorities, on October 10, 2024, Victoria's father reportedly received a letter from the Russian Ministry of Defense signed by V. Koch, without specifying an official position. "The letter claimed that Victoria died in Russian captivity on September 19, 2024, without attaching any supporting documents or details about the causes or circumstances of her death," the statement said.
Given that Victoria's detention and alleged death have not been officially confirmed by providing any evidence, we call on the government of the Russian Federation to immediately confirm information about her fate and whereabouts
"If her death is confirmed, we call for the immediate return of her body to her homeland for an independent investigation into the causes and circumstances of her death, including an independent autopsy," they said. - "If the death is confirmed, the Russian authorities will be held responsible for the arbitrary deprivation of life in state custody. We call for accountability and justice for Victoria Roshchina.
Apart from the letter of October 10, 2024, the only correspondence about Victoria that the family received in response to persistent requests to the Russian authorities came on April 17, 2024, from the Ministry of Defense from the same person signed by "V. Koch". It simply confirmed the fact of Victoria's detention on the territory of the Russian Federation, the experts said in a statement.
As indicated, Victoria Roshchyna is believed to have been held incommunicado in SIZO-2 in Taganrog, a detention center notorious for torture of Ukrainian civilians and prisoners. Prisoners who have been released from there tell of electroshock torture, brutal beatings, rape, sexual assault, and denial of necessary medical care.
At least 1,672 Ukrainian civilians, including at least 25 Ukrainian journalists, are being held in the Russian Federation. "We call on the Russian government to inform us of their fate and whereabouts, and to immediately release all Ukrainian citizens arbitrarily detained, deported and held in the Russian Federation," the experts said.