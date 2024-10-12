The EU demands an immediate independent investigation into the death of journalist Roshchyna

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 10896 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 15749 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 44477 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 145308 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 193700 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120661 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 354169 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178213 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147775 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196993 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2.1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 15443 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 10466 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 21777 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 28529 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 25044 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 10898 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 7298 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 15757 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 25123 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 44482 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 1008 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27588 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29860 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43318 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51472 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The EU demands an immediate independent investigation into the death of journalist Roshchyna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25298 views

The European External Action Service has called for an immediate independent investigation into the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna. The EU emphasizes that Russia was fully responsible for her safety after her illegal detention.

The EU demands an immediate independent investigation into the death of journalist Roshchyna

The European External Action Service (EEAS) has called for an immediate independent investigation to clarify the circumstances of the death of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who was captured and held captive in Russia. This is stated in a statement by the EEAS press service, UNN reports.

Details

The statement said the European Union was “shocked” by reports of the death of Ukrainian journalist Roshchyna.

Victoria Roshchyna was a well-known Ukrainian journalist who covered Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. She was awarded the Courage in Journalism Prize for her work and was determined to tell the world the truth about Russia's brutal war of aggression and its illegal occupation of Ukraine. Her fate is a tragic reminder of the many thousands of people detained in the occupied Ukrainian territories and in Russia, as well as the repressions used by the Russian authorities, including in the Russian Federation

- , the EEAS press service said in a statement.

It is noted that by arbitrarily detaining Roshchyna in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories in August 2023, the Russian authorities took full responsibility for her safety, health and physical integrity. She became the thirteenth journalist killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The United States calls on Russia to be held accountable for the death of Victoria Roshchina11.10.24, 20:27 • 19472 views

“The EU calls for a thorough and independent investigation that will clarify all the circumstances of Victoria Roshchyna's death as soon as possible,” the EEAS said.

They also added that human rights violations and abuses against journalists cannot go unpunished.

Recall

The head of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, said that the body of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, will be handed over to her family in the near future .

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World
European Union
Ukraine
Brent
$69.09
Bitcoin
$83,053.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.05
Золото
$3,121.50
Ethereum
$1,800.71