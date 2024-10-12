The EU demands an immediate independent investigation into the death of journalist Roshchyna
The European External Action Service has called for an immediate independent investigation into the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna. The EU emphasizes that Russia was fully responsible for her safety after her illegal detention.
The European External Action Service (EEAS) has called for an immediate independent investigation to clarify the circumstances of the death of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who was captured and held captive in Russia. This is stated in a statement by the EEAS press service, UNN reports.
The statement said the European Union was “shocked” by reports of the death of Ukrainian journalist Roshchyna.
Victoria Roshchyna was a well-known Ukrainian journalist who covered Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. She was awarded the Courage in Journalism Prize for her work and was determined to tell the world the truth about Russia's brutal war of aggression and its illegal occupation of Ukraine. Her fate is a tragic reminder of the many thousands of people detained in the occupied Ukrainian territories and in Russia, as well as the repressions used by the Russian authorities, including in the Russian Federation
It is noted that by arbitrarily detaining Roshchyna in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories in August 2023, the Russian authorities took full responsibility for her safety, health and physical integrity. She became the thirteenth journalist killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
“The EU calls for a thorough and independent investigation that will clarify all the circumstances of Victoria Roshchyna's death as soon as possible,” the EEAS said.
They also added that human rights violations and abuses against journalists cannot go unpunished.
The head of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, said that the body of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, will be handed over to her family in the near future .