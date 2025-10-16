The Third Assault Brigade showed how intelligence repelled a sabotage and reconnaissance group's attack near Novoselivka and thwarted the enemy's plans

Soldiers of the Third Assault Brigade of the Third Army Corps stopped the advance of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the area of Novoselivka in Kharkiv Oblast, preventing the enemy from creating a bridgehead for an offensive on Oskil and cutting off the Izyum-Sloviansk highway. This was reported by servicemen and a corresponding video was published, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the brigade, intelligence officers knew in advance about the location of the enemy — a large industrial building with hangars and basements.

The brigade published a video of the operation, shot on GoPro in LIVE mode.

They offered the enemy to surrender, but after refusal, they worked on the targets. Then they acted according to CQB — room by room — the unit said.

During the sweep, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated several occupiers, found the bodies of "two hundredths" and seized an enemy radio, from which it became known that the remnants of the DRG in a panic lost contact with their own.

Intelligence officers did not allow the enemy to create a bridgehead and kept the situation under control. The task was completed — summarized the Third Assault Brigade.

