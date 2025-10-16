Video from a train in Switzerland with threats to a Ukrainian-speaking family by a Russian-speaking man posted online: Ukraine demands investigation

$41.760.01
48.530.29
ukenru
07:59 AM • 5094 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 13174 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
07:17 AM • 11010 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
05:41 AM • 21803 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 21393 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 20404 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 32741 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 53419 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 52297 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 42675 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.3m/s
69%
755mm
Popular news
Thrifty use of electricity: Ukrainians reminded of basic rulesOctober 15, 10:57 PM • 19469 views
Andriy Shevchenko to head FIFA committeeOctober 16, 01:02 AM • 20537 views
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG takeoffs: explosions heard in several regional centersOctober 16, 02:44 AM • 22440 views
Ukraine's new program with the IMF: the fund confirmed Georgieva's visit to Ukraine03:03 AM • 21256 views
Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEK06:15 AM • 21323 views
Publications
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 13190 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existence07:09 AM • 11753 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 46841 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 61239 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 54535 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Denys Shmyhal
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poltava Oblast
China
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 21545 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 70940 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 49429 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 51899 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 57484 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Video from a train in Switzerland with threats to a Ukrainian-speaking family by a Russian-speaking man posted online: Ukraine demands investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1450 views

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, announced that Ukraine has appealed to Swiss law enforcement. They are to investigate the incident involving a Russian-speaking man threatening a Ukrainian-speaking family on a train.

Video from a train in Switzerland with threats to a Ukrainian-speaking family by a Russian-speaking man posted online: Ukraine demands investigation

The Ukrainian side has appealed to Swiss law enforcement to investigate an incident where a Russian-speaking man threatened a Ukrainian-speaking family on a train, said Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tikhy on Thursday, writes UNN.

The video of a Russian-speaking man verbally assaulting and threatening a Ukrainian-speaking family on a Swiss train is appalling. Unacceptable hate speech and inter-ethnic hatred. We have appealed to Swiss law enforcement to investigate the incident and ensure accountability. Such behavior should not be tolerated.

- wrote Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tikhy on X.

Context

According to the Swiss publication 20 Minuten, the incident occurred on Monday evening. "On a train from Interlaken to Spiez, a Ukrainian woman and her husband were attacked by a Russian-speaking man," the report states. He was, it adds, "provoked when he heard the family speaking Ukrainian, the family reported." As indicated, "the man verbally and physically attacked the family."

The woman reportedly filmed the incident and posted it on social media. The video has already been viewed by over a million people. Numerous Ukrainians have expressed their solidarity with the family.

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Switzerland
Ukraine