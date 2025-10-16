Video from a train in Switzerland with threats to a Ukrainian-speaking family by a Russian-speaking man posted online: Ukraine demands investigation
Kyiv • UNN
Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, announced that Ukraine has appealed to Swiss law enforcement. They are to investigate the incident involving a Russian-speaking man threatening a Ukrainian-speaking family on a train.
The video of a Russian-speaking man verbally assaulting and threatening a Ukrainian-speaking family on a Swiss train is appalling. Unacceptable hate speech and inter-ethnic hatred. We have appealed to Swiss law enforcement to investigate the incident and ensure accountability. Such behavior should not be tolerated.
Context
According to the Swiss publication 20 Minuten, the incident occurred on Monday evening. "On a train from Interlaken to Spiez, a Ukrainian woman and her husband were attacked by a Russian-speaking man," the report states. He was, it adds, "provoked when he heard the family speaking Ukrainian, the family reported." As indicated, "the man verbally and physically attacked the family."
The woman reportedly filmed the incident and posted it on social media. The video has already been viewed by over a million people. Numerous Ukrainians have expressed their solidarity with the family.