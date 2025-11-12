$41.960.02
ukenru
The Supreme Court upheld the sentence of the National Guardsman who shot his comrades in Dnipro in January 2022

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1404 views

The Supreme Court upheld the life sentence of a National Guard serviceman for shooting his comrades-in-arms in Dnipro on January 27, 2022. As a result of the incident, four servicemen and an employee of the enterprise were killed, and five more were injured.

The Supreme Court upheld the sentence of the National Guardsman who shot his comrades in Dnipro in January 2022

The Supreme Court upheld the verdict of the lower courts, which sentenced a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine to life imprisonment.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

In court, SAP prosecutors in the field of defense of the Eastern region proved the legality and validity of the decision on life imprisonment. Thus, on the night of January 27, 2022, a conscripted serviceman stole weapons and opened fire on his fellow servicemen. It is specified that the incident occurred in Dnipro, where the guardsman was part of a guard protecting the territory of a state enterprise of the defense-industrial complex.

As a result of the incident, four servicemen and an employee of the enterprise were killed, and five more people received injuries of varying severity. After committing the act, he fled with weapons and military property. He was promptly detained by law enforcement officers.

The guardsman was convicted of: premeditated murder and attempted murder of several persons, theft of weapons, desertion, as well as violation of statutory rules of relations and guard duty, illegal handling of weapons (Part 3 of Article 406, paragraphs 1, 8, 9 of Part 2 of Article 115, Part 2 of Article 15, paragraphs 1, 8, 9 of Part 2 of Article 115, Part 3 of Article 410, Part 3 of Article 408, Part 2 of Article 418, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

On January 27, a tragedy occurred on the territory of the Southern Machine-Building Plant ("Pivdenmash"). National Guard serviceman Artemiy Ryabchuk, during the issuance of weapons, for unknown reasons, shot a guard of National Guard servicemen with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, after which he fled with the weapon. As a result, five people died - four National Guardsmen and a civilian woman, and five more were injured.

As the investigation established, after being called up for military conscription, the guardsman faced non-statutory relations from older colleagues. Several times he witnessed conflicts and quarrels, which he reported to the command. Because of this, other servicemen developed a negative attitude towards him.

Lilia Podolyak

