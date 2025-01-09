The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to manipulative statements by the head of the Institute of National Remembrance of the Republic of Poland, and emphasized that these words of Karol Navrotsky caused applause in the Kremlin, UNN reports.

"We have noted the comments of the head of the Institute of National Remembrance of the Republic of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, in which the issue of Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO depends on resolving the issues of common history. We reject these tendentious and manipulative statements. Such statements indicate that the Polish politician puts opportunistic considerations above the strategic security interests of his own country, good-neighborly Ukrainian-Polish relations, and common values of freedom, democracy, and justice," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that a constructive dialogue between the Ukrainian and Polish sides continues between the authorized authorities on the historical past.

"This work is aimed at honoring the memory of Ukrainians in Poland and Poles in Ukraine. Once again, we call on Polish politicians not to use the topic of difficult pages of the historical past in their internal political struggle," the statement reads.

The ministry added that Mr. Navrotsky's statements were applauded in the Kremlin.

"It is worth recalling that it is Russia that has been trying to destroy the Ukrainian and Polish states for centuries. Moscow is still investing enormous resources in attempts to destroy Ukrainian-Polish friendship and mutual understanding. It is unacceptable to make statements that play into these efforts of the enemy," the statement reads.

Ukraine and Ukrainians have always been and remain deeply grateful to the Polish government and society for all the sincere and large-scale assistance in countering Russian aggression. Thanks to this assistance, Ukraine is defending not only itself, but also our entire region and the whole of Europe from the aggressive and expansionist regime in Moscow. Whatever the statements of the Polish politician, the reality is that Ukraine is already a de facto and will become a de jure part of the Euro-Atlantic family of nations and the common European security architecture, the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki spoke out against inviting Ukraine to join the EU and NATO because of the Volyn tragedy.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar reported on the progress in the "constructive historical dialogue" on the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. The relevant authorities of both countries are actively working to resolve this issue.

In November, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Poland stated that there were no obstacles to the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. They also discussed support for Ukraine's accession to the EU and the issue of the border blockade.