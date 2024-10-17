The state budget of Ukraine received almost $300 million from Canada
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine received CAD 400 million in concessional financing from Canada for 10 years at 1.5% per annum. The funds have already been transferred to the state budget and will be used for priority expenditures.
Ukraine has received 400 million Canadian dollars in concessional financing from the Canadian government, the funds will be used for priority state budget expenditures, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, reports UNN.
Ukraine has received almost $300 million (400 million Canadian dollars) in financing from Canada on preferential terms. The funds have already been transferred to the state budget
According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale war, we have received $5.4 billion in direct budget support from our Canadian partners.
According to Shmyhal, these funds will be used to finance the most important budget expenditures, and thus fulfill the state's obligations to citizens.
Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine signed an agreement with Canada for a CAD 400 million concessional loan. The funds will be used for priority state budget expenditures, and the loan term is 10 years at 1.5% per annum.