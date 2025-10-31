The State Border Guard Service stated that the departure of men aged 18-22 does not burden the border

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, stated that the departure of men aged 18-22 does not burden passenger traffic at the border, UNN reports.

Details

According to Demchenko, changes to the rules for crossing the border for men aged 18-22 came into force in August of this year. To cross the border, one must have a foreign passport and a military registration document. The new rules do not apply to men holding public service positions.

The State Border Guard Service does not keep statistics by age categories; this applies to all age categories. It is worth understanding that this category does not constitute a large share of the total passenger traffic. It also does not burden passenger traffic. — said the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service.

At the same time, Demchenko emphasized that everyone's attention is focused on the departure of men aged 18-22, but these categories also return to Ukraine.

Possible departure of men aged 18-22 abroad will not create critical risks for the economy - NBU

Recall

After Ukraine lifted the travel ban for men aged 18-22, the number of asylum applications in Germany increased from 100 to a thousand per week. This caused concern among regional authorities, especially in Bavaria, where demands for stricter migration control are intensifying.

At the same time, far-right and conservative parties in Europe, particularly in Poland and Germany, are increasingly expressing concern about the growing number of young Ukrainian men.