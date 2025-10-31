$42.080.01
Exclusive
02:27 PM
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
12:28 PM
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trial
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
October 31, 08:46 AM
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
October 31, 07:56 AM
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
October 31, 07:53 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
The State Border Guard Service stated that the departure of men aged 18-22 does not burden the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated that the changes to the rules for crossing the border for men aged 18-22, which came into force in August, do not create a significant burden on passenger traffic. A foreign passport and a military registration document are required to cross the border, with the exception of civil servants.

The State Border Guard Service stated that the departure of men aged 18-22 does not burden the border

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, stated that the departure of men aged 18-22 does not burden passenger traffic at the border, UNN reports.

Details

According to Demchenko, changes to the rules for crossing the border for men aged 18-22 came into force in August of this year. To cross the border, one must have a foreign passport and a military registration document. The new rules do not apply to men holding public service positions.

The State Border Guard Service does not keep statistics by age categories; this applies to all age categories. It is worth understanding that this category does not constitute a large share of the total passenger traffic. It also does not burden passenger traffic.

— said the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service.

At the same time, Demchenko emphasized that everyone's attention is focused on the departure of men aged 18-22, but these categories also return to Ukraine.

Possible departure of men aged 18-22 abroad will not create critical risks for the economy - NBU23.10.25, 15:30 • 3375 views

Recall

After Ukraine lifted the travel ban for men aged 18-22, the number of asylum applications in Germany increased from 100 to a thousand per week. This caused concern among regional authorities, especially in Bavaria, where demands for stricter migration control are intensifying.

At the same time, far-right and conservative parties in Europe, particularly in Poland and Germany, are increasingly expressing concern about the growing number of young Ukrainian men.

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Germany
Ukraine
Poland