The State Border Guard Service stated that the departure of men aged 18-22 does not burden the border
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated that the changes to the rules for crossing the border for men aged 18-22, which came into force in August, do not create a significant burden on passenger traffic. A foreign passport and a military registration document are required to cross the border, with the exception of civil servants.
Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, stated that the departure of men aged 18-22 does not burden passenger traffic at the border, UNN reports.
Details
According to Demchenko, changes to the rules for crossing the border for men aged 18-22 came into force in August of this year. To cross the border, one must have a foreign passport and a military registration document. The new rules do not apply to men holding public service positions.
The State Border Guard Service does not keep statistics by age categories; this applies to all age categories. It is worth understanding that this category does not constitute a large share of the total passenger traffic. It also does not burden passenger traffic.
At the same time, Demchenko emphasized that everyone's attention is focused on the departure of men aged 18-22, but these categories also return to Ukraine.
Possible departure of men aged 18-22 abroad will not create critical risks for the economy - NBU23.10.25, 15:30 • 3375 views
Recall
After Ukraine lifted the travel ban for men aged 18-22, the number of asylum applications in Germany increased from 100 to a thousand per week. This caused concern among regional authorities, especially in Bavaria, where demands for stricter migration control are intensifying.
At the same time, far-right and conservative parties in Europe, particularly in Poland and Germany, are increasingly expressing concern about the growing number of young Ukrainian men.