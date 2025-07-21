"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?

After another night attack by Russian missiles and drones, the issue of effective countermeasures against such threats once again becomes particularly relevant. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that Mi-8 helicopters remain one of the pillars of defense capability, performing critically important combat missions. As Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated in an exclusive comment for UNN. These machines are actively used and require constant maintenance and modernization, which, in turn, is a guarantee of the technical readiness of the Defense Forces units to respond to threats. At the same time, today, further operation of Mi-8 is complicated due to the unresolved issue of technical documentation.

From the first days of the full-scale invasion, Mi-8s have been providing fire support to our troops on the ground, used for striking occupier positions with unguided aircraft missiles, employing various tactical techniques. It was Mi-8s that were involved in heroic operations in Mariupol. They also provide evacuation of the wounded. Today, Mi-8 helicopters are actively involved in air defense – in particular, for destroying Shahed-type attack drones and enemy reconnaissance UAVs. - says Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted by the Air Force, army aviation has achieved the greatest success in countering enemy UAVs. At the same time, the Mi-8 remains a multi-purpose helicopter: it is actively used not only in army aviation but also in transport aviation of the Air Force, as well as as part of the naval aviation group. In recent years, their role in the defense system has only grown.

However, the operation of such equipment requires proper technical condition and continuous maintenance. Yuriy Ihnat emphasizes: without this, no combat vehicle can perform its function effectively and safely.

Any car, for example, with brake failure, will not be able to perform its function. The same applies to aviation equipment – the sky does not forgive mistakes. Even a minor violation of technical condition can lead to an aviation incident or, in the worst case, to a disaster. Technical serviceability is key. Maintenance and routine work are performed daily on all types of equipment – airplanes, helicopters. There are also aircraft repair enterprises that carry out deep repairs of units, assemblies, engines, systems. All this must happen regularly and continuously. Therefore, the ability to operate, repair, and modernize equipment is not just a need, but a basic condition for its combat effectiveness. - noted the head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Within the framework of industry discussions on state and civil aviation, experts have repeatedly raised the problem of complicated operation of Mi-8 type helicopters due to unregulated technical documentation, underdeveloped certification procedures, and lack of access to current design solutions.

Since 2023, the issue of technical support for Mi-8 helicopters remains open in Ukraine. Despite a series of meetings with the participation of industry enterprises and their readiness to take responsibility for the maintenance of repair documentation, a decision on determining the authorized organization has not yet been made.

This situation creates risks for major repairs and further operation of helicopters, which are actively used in combat conditions, and requires urgent attention and resolution from the State Aviation Service of Ukraine. Therefore, further delay in making a decision threatens to disable equipment that today performs a wide range of tasks at the front and plays a critical role in combat operations.

Given national interests and the needs of the defense sector, the situation must be resolved immediately. The State Aviation Service of Ukraine must promptly officially designate an organization responsible for maintaining repair documentation for Mi-8MTV helicopters. It is important that this function be performed by a state structure – this will avoid the risks of monopolization and ensure stable and transparent access to critically important technical information.

Further delays in decision-making can have critical consequences for Ukraine's defense capability. Without proper technical support, it will be impossible to carry out major repairs and modernization of Mi-8 helicopters – equipment that is used daily at the front. The lack of routine maintenance will lead to a decrease in the combat effectiveness of units, which simply will not be able to safely operate aircraft and, accordingly, perform tasks of evacuation, fire support, and countering enemy drones. All this significantly affects the daily course of the war. If defenders continue to defend the country in the most difficult conditions, then the rear is obliged to act just as coherently and effectively – providing them with reliable equipment and continuous support.

Recall

The commander of the army aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Pavlo Bardakov, previously reported that maintaining the combat readiness of aviation equipment includes searching for and purchasing spare parts abroad, import substitution, manufacturing parts by Ukrainian factories, and even "cannibalization" – removing individual elements from other helicopters. According to Bardakov, the main thing is that the equipment is in good working order and can effectively perform tasks.

As noted by experts, Ukraine has not only the potential to modernize Mi-8 helicopters but also the possibility of creating an international hub for their technical maintenance and combat refinement on its base. The modernization resource of the Mi-8 has not yet been exhausted. These helicopters can be used as platforms for deploying command and control centers, as well as electronic warfare equipment. Such functionality is possible, in particular, due to the presence of EW systems in certain Mi-8 modifications, capable of suppressing communication channels and enemy radio intelligence means. That is, the potential is truly extensive, and it is important not to lose these capabilities – neither in terms of production nor technology.