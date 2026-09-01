The sixth day of enemy attacks on the Kyiv region — the head of the Regional Military Administration confirmed a new strike on warehouses

The enemy continues to terrorize Kyiv region. UAV attacks have been ongoing for six days now. As reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, the enemy damaged warehouse facilities in Bucha district; rescuers are extinguishing the fire, UNN reports.

Details

Tkachenko spoke about the aftermath of today’s attacks on Kyiv region and confirmed damage to warehouses:

in Brovary district, a woman born in 1971 was injured. She was hospitalized at a local hospital with a thigh wound. All necessary medical assistance is being provided;

a private house was damaged in Brovary district;

in Bucha district, the enemy damaged warehouse facilities. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire.

Stay in shelters during an air raid alert, and take care of yourself and your loved ones - Tkachenko concluded.

We would like to remind you

Earlier, a report appeared on social media that Russian occupiers had presumably struck warehouse facilities near Kyiv again. Smoke can be seen in the capital.