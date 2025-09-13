"The sanctions package must only be strengthened": Lithuania remains unwavering on sanctions against Belarus

Lithuanian Prime Minister-designate Inga Ruginienė stated that Vilnius will remain steadfast on the issue of sanctions against Belarus. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Lithuanian publication LRT.lt

If we don't go further and don't put pressure regarding sanctions and a tough approach to the aggressor, it will be bad. Perhaps the US is putting pressure, but I think we are unwavering here. - said Ruginienė.

The statement came after Belarus released 52 political prisoners, and the US soon announced the lifting of sanctions against Belavia airline. This sparked discussions about possible pressure from Washington on Lithuania, particularly regarding the resumption of transit of Belarusian fertilizers through the Klaipėda port.

According to the publication, the transit of Belaruskali cargo through Lithuania to the Klaipėda port was stopped on February 1, 2022. At that time, the government confirmed that the agreement between Lithuanian Railways and Belaruskali, valid until the end of 2023, did not meet the country's security interests.

Ruginienė, in turn, firmly adheres to her position and does not agree with the easing of sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

I just believe that the sanctions package should only be strengthened, and we should do even more - added the Prime Minister.

On September 11, it became known that the Belarusian authorities released more than 50 prisoners who hold citizenships of various countries. These include citizens of Great Britain, Latvia, Poland, Germany, France, and Lithuania. Negotiations for their release were held with the Lukashenka regime with the participation of a US delegation.

